Pitt vs Clemson: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

First place in the ACC is on the line as the Pitt Panthers host Clemson.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are off to the best start in recent memory but the road does not get any easier after they knocked of ranked opponents for the first time since 2011.

The Clemson Tigers are in town to take on Pitt in a meeting of teams undefeated in ACC play. Winners of six in a row and seven straight at home, the Panthers will try to defend the Petersen Events Center and take win the battle for sole possession of first place in the conference.

Game Info

Opponent: Clemson (12-3 overall, 4-0 ACC)

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Location: Petersen Events Center

Broadcast: ESPN2 and 93.7 The Fan

Odds

Pitt is a favorite for the first time in conference play. Oddsmakers favor them by 2.5 points over the Tigers. The Panthers are -147 on the moneyline and the over/under on the point total has been set at 141.5

Three Storylines

Panthers Pushing for NCAA Tournament

ESPN, CBS, the Athletic and Fox Sports all have the Panthers in their latest projected NCAA Tournament field. There is still a long way to go but this is the first time this program has been even as close as spitting distance of the Big Dance

20 wins is as close to a "magic number" as you can get for a high major college basketball team that wants to make the NCAA Tournament. That would mean Pitt needs to win just eight of their remaining 16 games, all of which will be in conference. Six are against the bottom four teams in the ACC. Two are against teams they've already beaten. Just give are against teams in the top half of the ACC standings.

Every win they earn now affords them a slip-up down the road but halfway through their toughest four-game stretch of the conference play, the Panthers are 2-0 and can begin to dream a little bigger after proving themselves against North Carolina and Virginia.

Reviving the Pete of Old

Pitt is 8-1 at the Petersen Events Center this season, a reflection of the home-court advantage that has been rebuilt as the team gains more and more momentum. Over the past two games, the fans who have ventured to the Pete to watch the Panthers have brought renewed energy to Pitt's once-vaunted home arena.

While there have not been the kind of sellouts that were the norm during the glory days, there is life and hard-earned optimism around Pitt basketball in Oakland again. Ask the players and coaches - they'll tell you the crowd has fueled their stellar home record and with students gradually rolling into town for the start of classes next week, there should be an even more raucous atmosphere for the Clemson game.

Battle on the Boards

The Panthers have one clear and distinct advantage over the Tigers, at least on paper - they are 58th in offensive rebounding percentage while Clemson is 325th. The Tigers are strong defensive rebounders but Pitt is one of the best rebounding teams in the ACC.

Considering the Panthers have not been red-hot shooting the ball lately, this will be a key area for them. Creating second shots will cover for if they can't hit 3-pointers - something they've struggled to do recently - and wear down their opponents in what is sure to be a 40-minute game.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Damar Hamlin Breathing on Own, Talking to Teammates

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Takes Massive Step Forward in Recovery

Former Pitt, Aliquippa CB Darelle Revis Named Hall of Fame Finalist

Pitt Sets School Milestones by Beating Virginia

Bills Provide Positive Update on Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin

Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball

Pitt HC Jeff Capel, Virginia HC Tony Bennett Share Friendship Beyond the Court