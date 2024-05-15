Pitt Moves Up in Latest ESPN Bracketology
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers missed out on last season's NCAA Tournament, but they feature in the most recent Bracketology from Joe Lunardi of ESPN.
Lunardi has Pitt as a No. 10 seed in 2025 NCAA Tournament, which he did for his first Bracketology of the off season, but in this most recent one, he moved Pitt out of the Last Four Byes, improving their standing.
He picked Pitt to face No. 7 Arkansas in the Round of 64 in Milwaukee, Wis. in the East Region. This would serve as an interesting matchup, with Arkansas head coach John Calipari in his first-year in charge of the program and Kentucky transfer forward Adou Thiero, who spurred Pitt to join Calipari again, going up against their local school.
The winner would face either No. 2 Iowa State or MAC champion in No. 15 Akron in the Round of 32.
Lunardi has seven ACC teams making this most recent Bracketology, with No. 1 Duke also in the East Region, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 9 Miami No. 10 NC State, No. 10 Wake Forest and No. 11 Clemson.
NC State and Wake Forest feature as two teams in the Last Four Byes and Clemson features in Last Four In.
Lunardi also met with the ACC head coaches at their spring meetings this week, giving them some tips on how to improve their resumes heading into next season.
Pitt struggled initially in ACC play, with a 1-5 start, but managed to win 11 of their last 14 games, finished No. 4 overall in the conference and made the ACC Tournament Semifinals. Still, they missed out on the NCAA Tournament and rejected a bid for the NIT, ending their season at 22-11.
The Panthers lose All-ACC First Team forward Blake Hinson to graduation and All-Rookie Team/All-ACC Honorable Mention guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. to the NBA Draft, but bring back an exciting cast of players.
ACC Sixth Man of the Year Ishmael Leggett returns and so too does Jaland Lowe, who excelled in a freshman year, for the Panthers' backcourt. Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham will play a role in the Panthers' frontcourt and so will Florida State transfer Cameron Corhen, Zack Austin and Papa Amadou Kante, who sat out last season with injury.
