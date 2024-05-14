Pitt Offers 2025 Four-Star PF
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have finally extended a scholarship offer to a junior power forward that has been on their radar going back to last summer.
Nikola Bundalo, a consensus four-star prospect from Uniontown, Ohio - about a two-hour drive from Pitt's campus in Oakland - has picked up his newest offer from the Panthers this week, adding to an impressive array of schools vieing for his commitment.
Bundalo is considered the consensus No. 1 player in Ohio, the No. 7 power forward in his class and a top-30 overall player in the class of 2025, according to the four major recruiting services. Pitt head coaches have seen Bundalo play live multiple times, dating back to June of 2023 and now the relationship has been formalized.
But the Panthers are facing some stiff competition for Bundalo, who already holds offers from Cincinnati, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa, Kent State, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Syracuse, UCLA and Xavier. And that's before Missouri, Texas, West Virginia, LSU, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Creighton, Texas Tech, Ohio, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Virginia and UCLA all reached out to extend offers on the same day Pitt did.
Bundalo told On3's Jamie Shaw last November that the Panthers had already extended an offer when he was in town for an official visit but his announcement didn't come until now.
