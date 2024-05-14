Cavaliers Add Pitt Star in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington has continued to garner first-round NBA Draft buzz as his journey to professional basketball gets underway in earnest with the start of the NBA Scouting Combine this week.
While Carrington, Pitt's newest one-and-done star, was going through drills at the combine, The Athletic's Sam Veccine pulled together a mock draft that has Carrington being picked No. 20 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vecenie added that Carrington was "the talk of the scouting community" after the end of conference championship week.
"His best games make him look like a future lottery pick. His worst games make him seem like a player who will be stuck in the G League for multiple years as he learns how to attack and make decisions," Vecenie wrote. "I’ve come around on Carrington after digging deeper into his tape once the season ended. He is a monster pull-up shooter, a sharp passer and improved defender throughout the year. He was productive at Pittsburgh this season in averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists, though he shot just 41.2 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3. He’s also the youngest high-level college player in the class, not turning 19 years old until July."
Vecenie added that Carrington would need to go to a situation that can afford to bring him along slowly. While Carrington has immense talent, some figure that because of his youth, he'll need some time before he can handle the full rigors of the NBA. Vecenie believes the Cavaliers can give him that while also making sure he gets some much-needed experience.
Any team that takes him will need to be patient and willing to go through some growing pains, but those willing to do so may end up with a lottery-level talent. His range is seen as being No. 15 to No. 35, but I bet he goes in the first round. The Cavs could use more scoring depth off the bench behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, given that Caris LeVert is a free agent this summer."
