Pittsburgh to Host 2027 NCAA Tournament
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh will host the 2027 NCAA Tournament First and Second Rounds for men's basketball at PPG Paints Arena, as the NCAA announced sites for Finals from 2026-28.
Duquesne is the official host when the NCAA Tournament comes to town, as they are the closest school to venue, but Pittsburgh as a whole will benefit from fantastic games and opponents coming to the city to play basketball in front of a raucuous crowd.
Pittsburgh has hosted the NCAA Tournament PPG Paints Arena, the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL five times previously in 2012, 2015, 2018, 2022 and 2024. This will serve as the sixth time in the venue that they've played there.
The former Civic Arena hosted the NCAA Tournament First and Second Rounds twice in 1997 and 2002.
The Pitt Panthers played as a No. 3 seed in the 2002 NCAA Tournament at Civic Arena in front of a mostly home fan base.
They defeated No. 14 Central Connecticut State 71-54 in the First Round and then took down No. 6 Cal 63-50 to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974, when they made the Elite Eight.
Pitt, itself, will play host to the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in 2028. Pitt-Johnstown, Johnstown and SportsPittsburgh will serve as the hosts at the Petersen Events Center.
UPMC Cooper Field House, which is the venue for Duquense men's/women's basketball and volleyball, will host the 2027 and 2028 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Finals. The venue will also host the 2026 Division III Women's Volleyball Final and the 2028 Division III Men's Volleyball Final.
Highmark Stadium in Station Square, home to the soccer teams in the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and soon the Pittsburgh Riveters, plus Pitt lacross, will host the 2027 Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Finals.
Duquesne will also host the 2027 National Collegiate Bowling Finals at AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes.
Pitt Sports Championship Sites
Women's volleyball finals will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in 2026 and at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio in 2027.
Pitt volleyball has played in the past three Final Fours, the only Division I team to do so, which took place in Columbus in 2021, Omaha, Neb. in 2022 and Tampa, Fla. in 2023.
Louisville, Ky. will host the 2024 Final Four at the KFC Yum! Center and Kansas City, Mo. hosts the 2025 Final Four at the T-Mobile Center.
The College Cup will stay in Cary, N.C. at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2026 and 2027 for both men's/women's soccer. The women's soccer 2025 College Cup takes place at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Wrestling will have the 2027 Championships in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center, doing so also in 2021. They will also have the 2028 Championships in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL, which they attempted to do in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled it.
