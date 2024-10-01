Pitt Basketball 2025 Target Schedules Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have great competition for their basketball targets in the Class of 2025, with one of them scheduling a new official visit.
Joe Tipton of On3 reported that five-star guard Meleek Thomas, who has Pitt in his final seven schools, scheduled an official visit to Kansas State the weekend of Oct. 25. Kansas State is with Pitt in those final seven schools, along with Alabama, Arkansas Auburn, Kansas and back-to-back National Champions UConn.
Thomas took official visits to Auburn on Jan. 12, UConn June 19-21 and Pitt the weekend of March 9. He has a visit scheduled for Arkansas, led by new coach John Calipari, this weekend and is also in the works of rescheduling his visit to Alabama, according to Tipton.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
His work with former teammate and Pitt Class of 2024 recruit, Brandin Cummings, made for the best duo not just in the WPIAL, but in the commonwealth too. Pitt fans would love to not just see Cummings play at the Petersen Events Center, but Thomas too.
Thomas made an official visit to Pitt back in March and grew his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly head coach Jeff Capel and assistant coach Jason Capel. He also came to a number of games throughout the season to watch the team.
He spoke to Tipton about the Panthers coaching staff continuing to get in touch with him and that watching how Bub Carrington went in the NBA Draft lottery lets him know he can go pro easily with the program.
“They’re on me heavy, still, Thomas said to Tipton about Pitt. "They’re pushing the hometown kid and letting me know that I can do everything I want from home. They’re contacting me every day, letting me know they are still here. They want me to keep them in the loop."
“Seeing Bub Carrington go one-and-done plays a big role. Seeing him do this in the most recent year lets me know that they can do it. When Pitt gets a player, they develop them and let get them where they want to go. So seeing that is big.”
Thomas also transferred to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, where he'll play his senior season of high school basketball.
He'll join another fellow Class of 2025 Pittsburgh native/Pitt target at Overtime Elite in Amari Evans. Evans, who is a four-star guard, played for Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh as a freshman, before ending up at Overtime Elite.
Evans also plays for New Heights Lightning NYC and has Pitt in his final three schools, along with Tennessee and Xavier. He will make his commitment announcement on Nov. 1.
Pitt is in the final seven schools for four-star guard Isaiah Denis out of Davidson, N.C., who makes his commitment decision on Nov. 2.
The Panthers are also in final schools for four-star forward Niko Bundalo (Top eight) and four-star wing Davion Hannah (Top nine) who will make his official visit on Oct. 19.
Pitt has one commitment in the Class of 2025 in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
