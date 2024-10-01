Pitt HC Gives Update on Two Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have managed to stay healthy for the most part in 2024, but some players still have yet to play this season.
Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons and freshman running back Juelz Goff are two players that people expected to see this season, but still haven't played yet.
FitzSimmons looked like one of two starters at defensive tackle, but has missed the first four games of the season. Indiana transfer/redshirt sophomore Nick James has started all four games, while redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal and redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson have started two games each.
He didn't dress for any of the three home games and didn't make the trip to Cincinnati in Week 2.
Goff also didn't dress for the season opener vs. Kent State at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31, nor traveled for the Cincinnati game. He did dress vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14 and against Youngstown State on Sept. 21, both home games.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi hopes to have Narduzzi for this weekend's road trip to North Carolina for their ACC opener on Oct. 5 with a noon kickoff. He also has high hopes for Juelz and that he will have a great future with the program.
"Getting closer," Narduzzi said. "I think Fitzy is almost back 100%, so I'd like to see 55 out there this week. So it'll be great to get him down [to UNC]. He looked pretty good last week.
"Juelz, he's giving us fits on the scout team, call it rocks, but he's done a nice job down there too. He's fast and he's going to be a special back as well. So he'll be back soon too. I mean, he's dressed up and ready to roll ready to go. He dressed the last two games, I think."
Pitt will have star running back, junior Desmond Reid, return for the North Carolina game. Reid sat out the Youngstown State game, but will play this weekend.
Even with Goff's return, the Panthers have Reid, plus veterans in redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. and sixth year Daniel Carter ahead of him at running back.
They also have redshirt sophomore Che Nwabuko, who transitioned from wide receiver over the offseason and had a 57-yard rushing touchdown vs. Youngstown State, as well.
Other players to watch out for heading into the trip to UNC include linebackers in sixth year Keye Thompson and sophomore Braylan Lovelace, plus redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery, who didn't play vs. Youngstown State.
Thompson, who is backup Mike linebacker to fellow sixth year Brandon George. missed both that game and the West Virginia matchup. Lovelace started the first two games and came off the bench vs. WVU, with fellow sophomore Rasheem Biles getting the start at Money linebacker.
Montgomery is the back-up right tackle for the Panthers behind fellow redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer.
