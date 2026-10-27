There Is A Lot On The Line For Pitt Basketball This Season

The Pitt Panthers ended last season with a 13-20 record, which included only five ACC wins, making for one of their most disappointing campaigns in recent history.

After yet another rough year, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was not expected to remain with the program after making just one NCAA Tournament appearance in his first nine seasons.

However, to the shock of many, Pitt athletic director Allen Greene announced that Capel would return for the 2026-2027 season.

Now, Capel needs to prove that Greene made the right decision and deliver winning basketball.

A Second Chance For Capel

Capel came in to coach the Panthers in March 2018, after the program had its worst season in decades: finishing 8-24 and 0-18 in the ACC, resulting in the dismissal of Kevin Stallings after two season.

Under Capel, the Panthers have a record of 127-127 and have just one NCAA Tournament appearance.

This lack of success was the main reason why Pitt fans and boosters wanted to move on from Capel.

However, it has not all been negative. Five players from Capel's Pitt teams have played in the NBA, and even more have played in the NBA G League.

While Greene's decision to stay with Capel may have shocked or disappointed Pitt fans, it gave Capel another chance, one that he needs to capitalize on.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers athletic director Allen Greene looks on from the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Capel has no excuses for this season. Being on his second athletic director and with a revamped coaching staff and roster, if Pitt were to struggle again, Capel would be the only impactful constant.

Success this season matters not only for Capel's Pitt career, but for his career as a whole. With all the criticism he's faced, failure is not an option this season.

New Era of Pitt Basketball in 2026-27

It is the whole Pitt basketball program, not just Capel who has a lot on the line this season.

Ever since Jamie Dixon left the Panthers in 2016, Pitt basketball hasn't been the same, lacking an identity, success and importance.

However, with the new era of NIL, transfers and recruiting, Pitt basketball can regain everything it ha been lacking for the past decade.

Just like every other team in the country, Pitt needs to find a way to navigate these uncharted waters, and it seems they may be doing so.

It was recently revealed that Pitt has spent a lot more money to be competitive this season, serving as one of the bigger spenders in the ACC.

While it may have been a slow process, Pitt finally seems to be adapting to the spend-to-win era of college sports.

The other newer thing that Pitt is trying to navigate is the Wild West-like transfer portal, which has been somewhat of a double-edged sword for the Panthers.

The transfer portal, along with expiring eligibilities, left Pitt with only one non-walk-on player at the end of last season. That one player, Macari Moore, played well in very limited minutes last season.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard MacAri Moore (21) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Pitt primarily used the transfer portal to fill out this season's roster, bringing in 11 total players via the portal.

With the start of the season right around the corner, the Panthers will have to prove to the world that they belong.

Success this season helps show that Jeff Capel belongs as a head coach, and that Allen Greene made the right decision.

More importantly, a good season for the Panthers could show that Pitt belongs as a competitor in this new era of college basketball.