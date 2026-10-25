Takeaways: Pitt Gets Demolished by No. 1 Miami

The Pitt Panthers lost to the Miami Hurricanes 52-23, their third loss in a row and their third ACC loss. This is the first time the Panthers have allowed 50-plus points from their opponent since they lost to Notre Dame 58-7 in 2023. They're now 5-3 on the season.

Pitt is now 2-3 in ACC play, already more ACC losses than they had all of last season. If Virginia Tech's field goal kicker was just a foot more accurate, than the Panthers would be 1-4 in conference play.

Miami was by far the hardest team on Pitt's schedule. Even before the season started, many Pitt fans already chalked this one up to a loss and looked to other games. It does say a lot about the program that Pitt was never expected to win this game, but the past two No. 1 seeds, Texas and Georgia, lost to unranked teams. It shouldn't be impossible for Pitt to beat a top program, or at least stay competitive with them.

QB Situation: Could be Worse?

With starting quarterback Mason Heintschel out with an ACL tear, the Panthers had a difficult choice to make at quarterback. True freshman Corey Dailey had some promising moments against Boston College, but head coach Pat Narduzzi decided to go with the veteran Holden Geriner against the No. 1 ranked Hurricanes.

Geriner did have his best game yet as a Panther, throwing for 268 passing yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, though he did lose a fumble.

Wide receiver Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks had a great game, receiving for 149 yards and a touchdown on just five receptions. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as Pitt only put up 14 points before the starters were pulled.

Dailey did eventually come in and throw a 49-yard touchdown to Cam Sapp, but the game was already out of hand by then.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense: Could be a LOT Better

While Heintschel being hurt has definitely deflated the team as a whole, there's no excuse for what should be a great defense allowing this many points. Even if Heintschel was playing, it was always going to take a great defensive effort to make this game competitive at all.

The defense did get six tackles for loss, three sacks and a safety. But the secondaries were just no match for Heisman candidate Malachi Toney, who has 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 387 passing yards, his second-most of the year.

Pitt's secondaries have been a big weak spot on defense all season, allowing huge touchdown plays to Miami (OH), North Carolina and Boston College. It's not a surprise to see a talent like Toney dice up against Pitt, but it shows why Pitt always struggles against top programs.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs with the football against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking Ahead

With three ACC losses, Pitt is out of contention to make the ACC Championship. The goal is now to just be bowl-eligible, which their schedule should help with.

Pitt's next game will be at home on Halloween against Georgia Tech, a team that's not very scary as they sit 2-3 on the season. After that, they finally have a bye week where they can prepare for a tough three-game stretch.

The Panthers end the season hosting Florida State and then go on the road against Louisville and Cal.