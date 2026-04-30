3 Pitt Prospects Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh having reached its conclusion, Pitt football turns their eyes to both the upcoming season and 2027 NFL Draft cycle that will follow.

With the 2026 draft only having one Pitt player go in Day 3 selection Kyle Louis, Pitt will likely look to improve on that in the coming season.

Looking even further ahead, it seems possible that the Panthers could have three first round selections in the next two drafts, with one in 2026 and two in 2027.

1. Senior Linebacker Braylan Lovelace

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Guerby Lambert (76) blocks against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In an era of transfer portal madness, Lovelace is one of the few who have been consistent with their team, and is set to be the team's top linebacker option going into the 2026 season. He was the starter at the middle linebacker position for all of 2025, and it is possible that he moves into the strongside linebacker void that has been left by Louis. With elite ballhawking skills and superb tackling ability, he has a shot to shoot up the draft boards if he can stay healthy and rack up the counting stats. His build at 6'2 220 projects well as an NFL linebacker.

2. Sophomore running back Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Turner is one of two offensive players that have a good shot at being a top draft pick, but will have to wait their turn. Last year's true freshman season for Turner was stellar, with Turner finishing the season with 745 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. By the end of the season, Turner proved himself to be the top running back, and assumes the same role going into the 2026 season. With receiving upside, shown by his 150 receiving yards at 6 yards per reception in 2025, Turner should continue to develop into an elite talent at the ACC level. This all hinges on his return the following season, however, as the 2028 draft will be the first year that Turner is eligible to be selected.

3. Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) drops back to pass during the first quarter of the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The clear fan-favorite and the projected best player on Pitt's roster for 2026, Heintschel turned Pitt's season around after a 2-2 start with Eli Holstein at the helm. Despite losses to Notre Dame and Miami and a confounding bowl loss to East Carolina, Heintschel's composure and elite passing ability as a true freshman stood out. With 16 touchdowns to 8 interceptions, Heintschel showed impressive poise and top-tier passing ability in his first collegiate season. The concern here, moreso than with Turner, is getting Heintschel to stay at Pitt all three of his first three seasons to be eligible for selection in the 2028 NFL Draft.

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