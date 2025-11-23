Pitt Freshman RB Has Career Performance vs. Georgia Tech
Pitt Panthers true freshman running back Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner broke off a 56-yard rushing touchdown to seal the must-win game over the No. 16-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 42-28.
Pitt failed to convert on a fake punt and allowed Georgia Tech to make it a one-score game until Tunrer took a dive up the middle on the following drive and went the distance untouched.
The win put the Panthers one step closer to reaching the ACC Championship and effectively eliminated the Yellow Jackets from contention. Pitt has one more step to take next week in another must-win game against Miami in Acrisure Stadium.
Turner's Career Game
Turner had a career-high 201 rushing yards and 9.6 yards per carry. He was the first Pitt running back to eclipse 200 yards in a game since Israel Abanikanda's 320-yard record performance against Virginia Tech on Oct. 8, 2022.
It was also the first 200-yard rushing game from a Pitt freshman (including redshirt freshmen) since Qadree Ollison had 207 yards against Youngstown State in 2015.
This was by far the best that Turner has looked all year. He set a career high two games ago at Stanford when he rushed for 127 yards on 22 carries and had multiple touchdown games against NC State and Florida State, but this was on another level.
Of Pitt's 15 plays of 10+ yards, six belonged to Turner for a total of 158 yards and a touchdown. He also accounted for 51.7% of Pitt's total offense.
Turner Under the Radar
Turner just might be Pitt's No. 1 running back moving forward.
He leads the Panthers in rushing with 615 yards, seven touchdowns and averages 5.4 yards per carry. Desmond Reid entered the season as Pitt's primary back after an All-American season, but he has been inactive three different times this season due to injuries.
Turner was an unlikely candidate to be Pitt's leading rusher this season. He wasn't ranked as a top-1,500 recruit or a top-150 player from Florida by the 247Sports Composite or the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also joined a Pitt running back room with eight other backs in it.
To add to it, Turner suffered an injury in the offseason that sidelined him until Week 2, when he received his first game action and scored his first-career touchdown in the fourth quarter.
