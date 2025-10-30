Pitt's Mason Heintschel Shuts Down Transfer Portal Rumors
PITTSBURGH — The transfer portal seems to consistently rule headlines in this day and age of college football, even when the portal isn't close to being open.
The Pitt Panthers have been subjected to this matter ever since true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel took over as the team's starter four weeks ago. The 18-year-old true freshman has caught the attention of much of the college football world with his broken records and impressive play.
But with all this recognition comes rumors of him potentially moving on from the program to chase "a bag," or perhaps worse, getting poached by a bigger, wealthier program.
Heintschel addressed these rumors and made his feelings on the topic public.
Heintschel Blocks Out Rumors
Heintschel was asked how he deals with rumors being floated about him potentially entering the transfer portal and other coaches contacting him, and his response was exactly what any Pitt fan would want to hear.
"I try and block that out as much as I can," Heintschel said in his midweek press conference. "I'm focused on what we're doing right now, and just trying to go win an ACC Championship."
Heintschel is coming off his best performance of the season against NC State. The freshman threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns in the 53-34 win. This week, he and the Panthers head to the West Coast to face 3-5 Stanford.
Don't be fooled by the record, though. Stanford has yet to lose a home game this season, and right now, that game is the only thing Heintschel says he's focused on.
"All that other stuff doesn't really matter to me," Heintschel said. "I'm just here to win games. I love these guys, I love this place, and I'm focused on what we're doing right now."
Heintschel's Loyalty to Pitt
Pitt was the only Power Four school to offer Heintschel out of high school. He was a three-star quarterback out of Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. His only other offers were from Akron, Toledo, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio, Liberty and Coastal Carolina.
"A part of me wants to say, 'I don't know,'" Heintschel said when asked why he thinks he was under-recruited. "But I think a part of it is where I'm from. Oregon, Ohio. Not too many people know what Oregon, Ohio, is. I tell people I'm from Oregon, and they think it's the state. So it's, that's definitely a part of that."
But offensive coordinator Kade Bell sought Heintschel out when no other Power Four programs did. And because of that, Heintschel has expressed his feelings about Pitt in relation to his high school recruiting.
"I'm appreciative of what Pitt did for me and what it's doing for me right now," Heintschel said earlier in his press conference. "I think that's a testament to the coaching staff, especially coach Bell and coach Narduzzi, just having that trust and that belief in me. To come find me and take a kid from a small town in Ohio. I'm very appreciative and blessed. Gonna continue to try and prove everybody wrong."
