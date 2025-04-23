Angelo Renda Will Fit Pitt's Offensive Blueprint Perfectly
When it came to landing a 2026 quarterback, Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell looked to one of the best programs in the country, and certainly one of the top varsity football teams in the state of Texas.
That program is Southlake Carroll, also known as Carroll Senior High School, which is located in Southlake, Texas.
It’s where Pittsburgh commit Angelo Renda went under center in 2024, lifting the Dragons to a 15-1 record, and a Top 50 finish in the national high school football rankings, per MaxPreps, where Southlake Carroll has finished in consecutive seasons.
While Renda was competing in his first season as the starter, he was working under quarterbacks coach Taylor Barnhill, who also played quarterback in-state at Northwest High School in Justin, Texas.
Moving on to UNLV in 2010, Coach Barnhill played QB early before taking on the tight end position where he recorded 64 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns over 36 games at the tight end.
Last year, Barnhill spent his first full season on staff at Southlake Carroll. Equipped with one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Barnhill first met Renda in the summer before the 2024-25 season at a passing camp.
“Really, with Angelo, he's got like a quiet confidence about him,” Barnhill said. “Just the way he carries himself, you can tell that he's very confident in his abilities. In no way, shape or form is he arrogant or anything like that. He's extremely humble. But he doesn't have to say a lot.
“His teammates, they see his play on the field. He was able to come in and contribute some as a sophomore before I got here. During that mop-up time, he would come in and make big-time plays, and then transitioning into the summer, all the guys knew who he was.
“Like I said, I think he's got a real quiet confidence about him, and he carries himself that way.”
Renda completed 71.4 percent of his passes (257 of 360) for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns (11 interceptions) under Coach Barnhill last year. He also rushed for 667 yards and nine touchdowns.
Is he a dual-threat quarterback? The answer seems to be yes and no.
“I think Angelo, he's an extremely athletic kid without a doubt,” Barnhill said. “When things break down, his ability to find space, and then he's really slippery. So, it's hard for defenses…to catch him at the second and third level and square him up."
“He's extremely elusive and slippery, and I think he's a lot faster than what people perceive on the field. He's got a lot of game speed.”
While his completion percentage (71.4) and his rushing stats prove both his passing and rushing skills, what’s between his ears is fueling all of his success, according to Coach Barnhill.
“He understands the game better than most quarterbacks that I've ever been around, and he knows when it's time to tuck the ball when there's an opportunity for him to use his feet and extend the drive,” Barnhill said.
“He's looking to score every time he pulls down the ball. He's a tough kid, and he's a competitor, and sometimes we had to talk to him about finding a spot to get out of bounds. But he does not take very many hits. He knows how to elude those hits.”
With the way Coach Bell’s offense operates, you might be hard-pressed to find many varsity offenses that match up with the Pitt offense than the scheme Renda comes from.
Obviously, that crossover should help expedite Renda’s apprenticeship which begins in January.
“I think the scheme at Pitt fits his game so well,” Barnhill said. “Just his ability...he's not a dual-threat guy, but he can be when he has to be. Being able to spit the ball quickly, create matchups, find the space.
“Like I said, his football IQ is so high that he can find space pre-snap and identify matchups. We say ‘KYP’ all the time. Know your personnel. And I think a lot of explosive offenses, they have a guy behind center that understands that."
“I think that Angelo will fit that blueprint perfectly for Pitt."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Ishmael Leggett Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football Places in Top Schools for 3-Star RB
- Pitt Panthers NFL Draft Preview
- Pitt Alum Praises Konata Mumpfield Ahead of NFL Draft
- Former Pitt OL Transfers to Appalachian State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt