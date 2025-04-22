Pitt Alum Praises Konata Mumpfield Ahead of NFL Draft
In an X post this week, former Pitt Panthers safety and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick gave a shout-out to receiver Konata Mumpfield ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Think about a pairing of WR Konata Mumpfield with Puka (Nacau), Davante (Adams), and (Matthew) Stafford in LA if the Rams were to draft him...Come on man…this is the kind of thing I’m talking about when I say that this WR draft has ballers. Mumpfield can play inside or out, runs GREAT routes, is tough as F, will go over the middle, has great hands, will block…#Ramshouse, you should want this. #H2P," Riddick posted on the app formerly known as Twitter.
Riddick was a four-year contributor at Pitt from the late-80s through 1990, selected in the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers with the 248th pick of the ninth round.
Following one season in San Francisco in 1991, he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (1992, 1996), the Cleveland Browns (1993-1995), the Oakland Raiders (1998), and the Seattle Seahawks (1999).
Out of Dacula High School in Georgia, Mumpfield chose the Akron Zips among a small offer list in the 2020 recruiting cycle, emerging as a playmaker in Year One.
As a freshman in the 2021-22 season, Mumpfield recorded 63 catches for 751 yards and eight touchdowns before transferring to the Pitt Panthers.
Surging into the lineup immediately in Pittsburgh, Mumpfield produced as a true sophomore before wrapping up his three-year career with the Panthers having recorded 154 catches for 1,970 yards and 11 touchdowns.
