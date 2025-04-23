Pitt's Ishmael Leggett Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett has entered the transfer portal, even with no eligibility remaining.
He has played 150 career games over five full seasons, but will still look for another year, according to Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.
Leggett played his first three seasons of college basketball with Rhode Island, with 71 starts in 88 contests. He averaged 27.3 minutes, 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while also shooting 39.3% from the field, 33.2% from 3-point range and 78.1% from the foul line.
His best season with the Rams came in 2021-22, when he averaged 34.6 minutes, 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 38.7% from the field, 31.8% from behind the arc and 84.2% from the free throw line.
Leggett had a fantastic junior year with the Panthers in 2023-24, winning the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award. He played in all 32 games, but started just 14, coming off the bench for the final two months of the season, allowing him to earn that honor.
He averaged 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game led the Panthers with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, while also shooting 42.7% from the field, 34.9% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the foul line last season.
Leggett earned Preseason All-ACC Second Team honors heading into this recent campaign, as voters viewed him as one of the top players in the conference.
He would start all 31 games he played and averaged 35.4 minutes, 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 44.9% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 80.3% from the foul line.
Leggett ranked tied for fourth in minutes tied for fifth in steals 15th in scoring and tied for 20th in rebounding amongst all ACC players last season.
He has entered the transfer portal without any traditional eligibility, as he used his normal four years and the extra year for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leggett is one of many players, including former Pitt guard Femi Odukale, who are hoping for an extra year of elgibility from the NCAA, but there is no guarantee he'll earn that extra season.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed an injunction against the NCAA, which allows JUCO players an extra year of eligibility for next season, if they exhausted theirs prior, but this doesn't apply to players who were at the Division I-III levels.
Leggett is the seventh player to enter the transfer portal following the end of the season, but the first Pitt player out of traditional eligibility to do so, as both graduating players in forward Zack Austin and Damian Dunn haven't chosen the same route.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe and Amsal Delalić, who transferred to Kentucky and DePaul, respectively, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr., plus twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Ndiaye and Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has added through the transfer portal, with Iowa State duo of guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
