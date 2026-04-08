Biggest Highlights From Pitt Pro Day

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team brought 15 players to the Southside facility in order to provide them the chance to shine in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

While there were certain names, like linebacker Kyle Louis and running back Desmond Reid that brought a lot of the eyes to the event, there were other standout moments from the remainder of the roster.

Deuce Spann Excites Scouts with Explosiveness

Former quarterback recruit turned 5-year college wideout Deuce Spann was the talk of Pitt's Pro Day, with particularly strong scores in the vertical jump and the 40-yard dash. Spann's vertical jump came in at 38 inches, leading all Pitt participants. His 40-yard dash time came in at 4.37, which would have put him tied for ninth among all wide receivers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Joey Zelinsky Leads Competitive Bench Press Group

The 225-pound bench press is always a highlight of the Pro Day festivities, as nearly the entire roster, plenty of scouts as well as reporters shuffle into the workout room. With 15 athletes participating, the range of results was all over the place for the bench press, with the worst being Spann's 8 and the best being from defensive end Joey Zelinsky.

Zelinsky, who mostly appeared in a backup role at defensive end in his only season with the team, finished with 26 reps of the press, finishing one ahead of tight end Jake Overman at 25. Kyle Louis reached 20 reps, tied with defensive lineman Blaine Spires.

Top #Pitt Pro Day bench press results:



Joey Zelinsky - 26



Jake Overman - 25



Kyle Louis - 20



Blaine Spires - 20 — Mitch Corcoran (@MitchCorc18) March 26, 2026

Kyle Louis Removes Doubt With Solid Performance

While Louis did not have a single specific moment that stood out among the scouts, it was clear that the focus of Louis' day was to make sure that he was as advertised, as well as avoiding negative feedback. Other than his height measurement coming in just under the six foot mark, Louis was able to perform as expected when it mattered most.

Coming off an a second team All-ACC season, it was expected that Louis would be highly touted in the draft, if not for concerns about his height. With some teams seeing Louis in a safety role, he was able to complete his positional drills at Pro Day with relative ease, with some scouts pointing to a stellar change of direction ability.

Pitt LB Kyle Louis goes through some positional drills at linebacker and defensive back during pro day. pic.twitter.com/5k8Gx75yoh — Nathan Breisinger (@NateBreisinger) March 26, 2026

Kyle Louis is likely to be the only one hearing his name called later this month, but other certainly stood out.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!