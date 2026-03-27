Four Takeaways From Pitt's 2026 Pro Day

PITTSBURGH — There were plenty of storylines from Pitt's 2026 Pro Day on March 27. The event featured many well-known names as they all pursued their dreams of playing in the NFL.

Due to the nature of the Pro Day, there were some positive takeaways and then some negative ones. Some players surprised those in attendance, while others fell short of expectations.

But after the four-hour event with all 32 NFL teams in attendance concluded, there were four main takeaways.

Deuce Spann, Joey Zelinsky Have Big Days

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) runs after a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The two big surprises of the Pro Day were wide receiver Deuce Spann and Joey Zelinsky. Spann was best known for being the primary kickoff returner and Zelinsky was a rotational defensive end with Isaiah Neal, Jimmy Scott and Blaine Spires all receiving more snaps than him.

However, Spann turned heads with his top 4.40-second 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical, while Zelinsky crushed the bench press with the day's best total of 26 reps.

Both players likely will not be drafted come April 23-25, which is unfortunate given that the draft will be held in Pittsburgh, but they should be able to sign as undrafted free agents and contend for a roster spot this upcoming fall.

Desmond Reid, Poppi Williams Underwhelm

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) catches a touchdown pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The two likeliest candidates to have a big Pro Day, besides Kyle Louis, were starters Desmond Reid and Raphael "Poppi" Williams, but neither came to fruition.

Williams led Pitt in receiving with 51 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, and made his feelings very clear that he felt disrespected after not receiving a postseason bowl invite, like the Panini Senior Bowl or the East-West Shrine Bowl. Williams also did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine.

Can’t believe I didn’t get one bowl game invite…..Lead a Power 4 team and can’t get one bowl game invite. — Raphael Poppi Williams Jr. (@Poppi1k) January 28, 2026

This seemed like the perfect opportunity to prove everybody wrong, but he opted out in the on-field portion of the Pro Day for an unknown reason and only did the bench press. He completed just nine reps, which was tied for the second-lowest total at the Pro Day.

This was also the first time that Reid was able to perform in front of NFL scouts, and while he did every workout besides the broad jump and bench press, his numbers were disappointing, even by his standards.

The usually speedy Reid ran just a 4.58 40-yard dash, which tied for the fourth-fastest time. Defensive backs Tamon Lynum and Javon McIntyre, and Spann each ran faster.

"I wasn't really happy with it," Reid said of his time. "It was my first time really back out here and running. Wasn't really happy with it, but just blessed to be here."

To Reid's defense, he suffered multiple lower-body injuries in 2025, which caused him to miss several games. He said he's back to 100% now, but he also said that he added about 15 pounds this offseason. A combination of the added muscle and adjusting to full-speed reps likely caused the sluggish time for a back who says he clocked a 4.30-second time before.

Kyle Louis Will be Pitt's Only Draft Pick

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Williams and Reid having underwhelming performances, it appears that Louis will likely be the only Panther selected in the NFL Draft.

Louis and Reid have been the only two Pitt players recognized in recent mock drafts, with Louis being a consensus Day 2 pick and Reid being a Day 3 pick. It's too early to tell how people could react to Reid's Pro Day results, so it's still possible that he could be drafted.

Passing on an All-American, all-purpose running back would be a head-scratcher, but Reid's size and durability are valid concerns.

If Louis is indeed the only Pitt player selected, it would be the first time since 2020 and 2019 that Pitt has had only one player drafted.

Bigger Pro Days to Come

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Louis was the big star this year, but the future looks bright for the Panthers. If Pitt's 2025 freshman class sticks with the program all four years, which isn't always a guarantee, the 2028 Pro Day would feature current stars like Mason Heintschel, Ja'Kyrian Turner and Shawn Lee Jr. Plus potential stars in Josh Gurrier, Bryce Yates and Max Hunt.

Even without looking several years into the future, next year's Pro Day could have Braylan Lovelace, Jimmy Scott, Nick James, Sean FitzSimmons, Cruce Brookins, C.J. Lee and any breakout transfer addition. That's a solid collection of players and a few potential draft picks if they put up big numbers in 2026.

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