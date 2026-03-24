Pitt's Kyle Louis Surges in Latest Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers former star linebacker Kyle Louis will experience something not many athletes ever will this April.

Louis will hear his name called at the 2026 NFL Draft in the same city where he attended college. If he chooses to make an appearance at the draft, he will walk across the stage in front of the same stadium he played in for the last four years with Pitt.

It appeared as though Louis would have to wait until at least the third round to hear his name called, but ESPN's Field Yates believes Louis will be selcted sooner than that.

In Yates' latest mock draft released on March 24, he has Louis being selected 59th overall by the Houston Texans.

"One of the things I admire about the Texans' organization is their ability to maximize defensive players, regardless of any supposed limitations they might have," Yates wrote. "Louis is an unconventional-sized linebacker at 6 feet and 220 pounds, but he has incredible playmaking ability, coverage instincts and physicality that will travel to the NFL. Some teams will evaluate him as a strong safety, but no matter his listed position on the roster, he'll carve out an important role."

Louis Projected as Second-Round Pick

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Louis has been on the climb ever since his final game in a Pitt uniform in November. Louis was touted as a top 100 prospect early in the pre-draft process and took a leap after the Panini Senior Bowl in January.

Louis then attended the NFL Combine, where he finished among the top linebackers in each workout.

The biggest criticism of Louis as a draft prospect, however, hasn't been his play on the field or the numbers he posted while with the Panthers, but rather his size. Louis measured in as one of the smallest linebackers at the combine, with some questioning his positional value at the next level.

However, as Yates alluded to, some teams would be better fits for Louis than others, like the Texans, for example. Houston had the top overall defense in the NFL last season, and the second-best scoring defense with head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm.

The Texans are also known for developing young players into stars, like Will Anderson, Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre.

Finding a defensive-minded team that knows how to use Louis' strengths would be the ideal spot for him.

Another potential employer for Louis is Pitt's NFL counterpart, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on March 19 that the Steelers hosted Louis for a pre-draft visit.

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