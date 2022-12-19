Star RB Israel Abanikanda to Skip Pitt Bowl Game, Declare for NFL Draft

The Pitt Panthers will miss the biggest piece of their offense at the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda is one of four players who have announced they will not play in the Panthers' Sun Bowl matchup with the UCLA Bruins.

Abanikanda joins Deslin Alexandre, Dennis SirVocea and Gabe Houy have all announced they will skip the bowl game. With his announcement, Abanikanda will also declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"First and foremost, I want to thank god, my family, close friends, personal trainers and Coach Narduzzi along with Coach Powell and the entire coaching staff for making me into the man I have become over the years," Abanikanda wrote. "... Where I'm from you have to overcome adversity and block out all the voices to become successful."

Abanikanda finished the season with 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns, breaking Pitt's single-game rushing yards record formerly held by Tony Dorsett.

