Pat Narduzzi Addresses Pitt Players Charged in Dirt Bike Incident

Training camp has started for the Pitt Panthers.

At his first press conference of camp season, head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about the incident that occurred over the summer.

On July 28, it was made public that Pitt wide receivers Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, Tyrese Robinson and defensive back Zion Ferguson were charged with reckless driving for a June 16 incident. The three allegedly were driving dirt bikes on the sidewalk and then evaded the police and dangerously drove on Fifth Avenue when told to stop.

"I'm just gonna let the legal process go by," Narduzzi said. "Obviously [I'm] really disappointed in bad decision-making; that's something we pride ourselves in here. We educate [the players] on making good decisions."

"It's been 1,359 days, 3.7 years, since the last time we had a little off-the-field issue," Narduzzi mentioned, referencing former Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes getting in legal trouble with an assault charge in 2022.

All three players charged in the June 16 incident have still been present at training camp, but Narduzzi made clear that "what hurts is game time".

Pitt's Student Athlete Handbook makes it clear that any student athlete charged with a felony will face strict penalties and be suspended from practice and competition activities; more minor charges give the head coach of the team leeway in deciding a punishment. As football is the main revenue maker for Pitt, and most schools for that matter, it's likely that the athletic administration will let Narduzzi handle the punishments.

Effect of Missing Games

Hicks is the player who would be most missed on the field in the event he gets suspended for a game or two. In his first year with the Panthers after transferring from Louisville, Hicks caught for 422 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His speed and ability helped him connect with quarterback Mason Heintschel for deep-shot throws.

Robinson didn't see the field much last season, but he could have a chance this season with Pitt's lacking wide receiver depth.

Ferguson was able to see the field in 11 games and had eight tackles last season. Pitt has also lost and gained some players on their defensive line, so any experienced Panthers on the roster could have more of a role this season.

As training camp goes on, hopefully there are fewer off-the-field distractions from a promising team improving.

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