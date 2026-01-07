Former Pitt WR Commits to Texas Tech

Just as predicted by On3's Pete Nakos, Pitt wide reviever Kenny Johnson is transfering to Texas Tech. The junior leaves Pitt after three seasons.

Since his freshman year, Johnson was a contributor to the team. He was seen early as a starting caliber wide receiver and kickoff returner, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC as a return specialist in his first season.

Johnson has played in every single game possible for the Panthers over the course of his three years with the program. During his sophomore year, he led the ACC in kick return yards with 524 and averaged 20.9 yards per kickoff return.

This past season, Johnson finished with 49 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns. He continued to be a return specialist with 159 kickoff return yards. He had a crucial punt return against Syracuse as well.

Johnson earned ACC Reciever of the Week for his performance against NC State, despite only playing the first half of the game. In just two quarters, Johnson had 112 yards and a touchdown before exiting with an injury.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why Texas Tech

Johnson joins a team that was ranked No. 4 in the country, but got embarrassed in the College Football Playoff. On the offensive end especially, as No. 5 Oregon was able to shut out the Red Raiders for the entire game.

Texas Tech's two top wide recievers, Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil, are out of eligibility. Johnson will be able to come in and make up for a lot of the lost production. Despite the poor end to their season, Texas Tech showed a lot of promise for most of the season.

Finding Replacement

It will be hard to replace Johnson's production, but Pitt usually doesn't rely on just one wide reciever for offense. In the NC State game mentioned earlier, true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel connected with five different players for touchdowns. Of those five, running back Ja'Kyrian Turner and wide receiver Cataurus Hicks seem to be returning as of now.

Pitt has also been hitting the transfer portal for more wide receiving help. The team just recently got a commitment from Malik Knight, a transfer from Western Carolina who just put up 47 catches, 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

The Panthers are also hosting Naeshaun Montgomery from Florida. Montgomery, a freshman, got little playing time with the Gators, but he has shown a lot of promise and is highly sought after by multiple schools.

Pitt also currently has three redshirt freshmen on the roster who could impress next season.

The transfer portal tracker is a great tool to keep up with the many players that Pitt is losing, targeting, and gaining.

