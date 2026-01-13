Pitt Starting DT Transfers to Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers starting defensive tackle Francis Brewu has transferred to Notre Dame, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Brewu entered the portal on Jan. 6 and posted himself taking visits to Ohio State and Tennessee on social media before committing to the Fighting Irish.

Brewu was an All-ACC Honorable Mention last season and was named a Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American in 2024. He posted 36 tackles, eight for a loss and two sacks in his last season at Pitt.

With Brewu entering his junior year, he will have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2026.

BREAKING: Pitt standout transfer DL Francis Brewu has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells @On3



The 6’1 280 DL totaled 36 tackles, 8 TFLs, and 2 Sacks in 2025



Was named a Freshman All-American last year and is one of the Top DL in the portal https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/GYDuzoiFKS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026

Brewu played against his new team in November of this past season. In that game, he registered three total tackles.

Pitt Loses Two Key DTs

Brewu was the first of Pitt's defensive tackles to enter the transfer portal, but is now the second to find a new team.

Just three days after Brewu entered the transfer portal, on Jan. 9, redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington did the same. And on Jan. 12, Whittington committed to Nebraska.

Brewu and Whittington combined for 48 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this past season.

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Francis Brewu (95) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Without the two losses to the portal, Sean FizSimmons, Nick James and Isaiah Neal—who played both tackle and end last season—have all announced that they will return to Pitt in 2026.

The defensive tackles recorded 83 take downs, 17 for a loss and 6.5 sacks, excluding the contributions Brewu and Whittington made in 2025.

Pitt Backfilling at DT

To match the losses of Brewu and Whittington, Pitt has brought in Illinois transfer Jeremiah Warren and Tulane transfer Eliyt Nairne.

Warren totaled 13 tackles in 26 games for the Fighting Illini over the past three seasons, while Nairne had 13tackles and one for a loss in his lone season with the Green Wave. Before Tulan, Nairne made 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games at Liberty.

Pitt Transfer Landing Spots

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt