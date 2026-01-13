Pitt Starting DT Transfers to Notre Dame
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers starting defensive tackle Francis Brewu has transferred to Notre Dame, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Brewu entered the portal on Jan. 6 and posted himself taking visits to Ohio State and Tennessee on social media before committing to the Fighting Irish.
Brewu was an All-ACC Honorable Mention last season and was named a Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American in 2024. He posted 36 tackles, eight for a loss and two sacks in his last season at Pitt.
With Brewu entering his junior year, he will have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2026.
Brewu played against his new team in November of this past season. In that game, he registered three total tackles.
Pitt Loses Two Key DTs
Brewu was the first of Pitt's defensive tackles to enter the transfer portal, but is now the second to find a new team.
Just three days after Brewu entered the transfer portal, on Jan. 9, redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington did the same. And on Jan. 12, Whittington committed to Nebraska.
Brewu and Whittington combined for 48 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this past season.
Without the two losses to the portal, Sean FizSimmons, Nick James and Isaiah Neal—who played both tackle and end last season—have all announced that they will return to Pitt in 2026.
The defensive tackles recorded 83 take downs, 17 for a loss and 6.5 sacks, excluding the contributions Brewu and Whittington made in 2025.
Pitt Backfilling at DT
To match the losses of Brewu and Whittington, Pitt has brought in Illinois transfer Jeremiah Warren and Tulane transfer Eliyt Nairne.
Warren totaled 13 tackles in 26 games for the Fighting Illini over the past three seasons, while Nairne had 13tackles and one for a loss in his lone season with the Green Wave. Before Tulan, Nairne made 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games at Liberty.
Pitt Transfer Landing Spots
- QB Cole Gonzales, Sr. — Charlotte
- QB David Lynch, R-So. — Holy Cross
- RB Juelz Goff, R-Fr. — Boise State
- WR Kenny Johnson, Jr. — Texas Tech
- WR Jesse Anderson, R-So. — Kentucky
- TE Malachi Thomas, So. — LSU
- OL Lyndon Cooper, R-Sr. — Vanderbilt
- DT Francis Brew, So. Notre Dame
- DT Jahsear Whittington, R-Fr. — Nebraska
- DE Maverick Gracio, R-So. — Ball State
- LB Rasheem Biles, Jr. — Texas
- K Trey Butkowksi, Fr. — Michigan
- LS Nico Crawford, R-Jr. — Michigan
- LS Henry Searcy, Fr. — Charlotte
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Gets Transfer Commitment From Former Purdue LB
- Pitt DT Transfers to Nebraska
- Pitt Football Announces Class of 2026 Early Enrollees
- Pitt RB Transfers to Boise State
- Pitt Receives Visit From Former Purdue Starting LB
Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt
Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.