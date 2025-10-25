Pitt WR Explodes for Long Touchdown Catch
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers wide receiver Blue Hicks has made his fair share of highlight reel plays this season in his first go-around with the program, and he made yet another one against North Carolina State during a Week 9 bout.
Hicks' Highlight Play
Hicks scored an 84-yard touchdown in the third quarter vs. North Carolina State, splitting the two high safeties and racing downfield to make it to the end zone. It was tied for the longest touchdown catch in Acrisure Stadium history, tied with former Pitt wideout Antonio Bryant in 2000.
Hicks' touchdown gave the Panthers a 40-21 lead midway through the third quarter.
Hicks has racked up four receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown so far against NC State, and he's up to 17 receptions for 336 yards (19.8 yards per reception) and four touchdowns - all career highs for him up to this point.
Hicks' Standout Season
The explosive 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout from Miami, Fla. has been lauded by head coach Pat Narduzzi as a player who can make defenders miss with the football in his hands, but he's done most of his work in catching tough passes and deep balls.
Hicks caught a beautiful one-handed touchdown. vs. Duquesne in the season opener and had his first 100-yard game of the season against his old team, Louisville, last month in a close-fought contest that ultimately ended in a 34-27 loss for the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium.
Hicks is joined by fellow wideout Kenny Johnson as 100-yard performers against North Carolina State, and quarterback Mason Heintschel, as of the beginning of the fourth quarter, has thrown for a career-high 402 yards. According to Panther Lair's Jim Hammett, he is the first Pitt signal caller to throw for 400 yards or more since Kenny Pickett did so against Duke on November 6, 2021.
After a down week offensively against Syracuse, the offense has bounced back in a major way vs. NC State. It's the kind of performance, especially when paired with a depleted defense, that will go a long way.
Pitt still has to go on the road vs. Stanford next week (and close out the game against NC State), but the upcoming bye week looms large.
Hicks has been a strong performer this season, and with Hicks, Johnson and Poppi Williams, the Panthers have had a "star" break out seemingly every other game.
It's a group of wideouts, that also includes Deuce Spann, that has made life easier for Heintschel.
