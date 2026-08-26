Pitt Announces Enhanced Game Day Experience

Pitt Athletics has announced several enhancements to bolster the excitement and aesthetic of a Pitt Panthers football game day, something that has struggled to reach its full potential in a stadium larger than they know what to do with.

The pre-game hype videos will now run for longer and be earlier before the game starts. 45 minutes before kickoff, there will be a 25-minute run of "music, video and momentum."

The team entrance will also be enhanced. While "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC will remain the soundtrack of the team running out, there will be a new intro video that apparently is a throwback for long-time fans of Pitt. The tunnel the team runs out along will also be longer, and the runout will be accompanied by pyrotechnics, such as fireworks.

Speaking of pyrotechnics, fireworks will be used a lot more throughout the games, especially in big moments against top matchups. Day games will feature colored smoke from the roof of Acrisure Stadium, while the night games will stick with fireworks. Night games will also have in-game fireworks shows.

Enhanced Environment

A forever ongoing debate will be about the Pitt Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers sharing a stadium. Last year, it caused a lot of controversy, as the impact of the two teams sharing a field could really be seen.

The main point of debate is simply that Pitt is a Power Four conference team without its own stadium. It's rare to see Acrisure Stadium filled out for a Pitt game, so much so that Athletic Director Allen Greene decided to step in. Pitt will tarp off the upper East and West sides for the upcoming season, a decision that cuts the capacity of the stadium from over 68,000 to 51,416.

While Pitt does have a nice home schedule this upcoming season, there's likely not any games that warrant more seating than 51,416. It either takes a Backyard Brawl or a ranked matchup with Notre Dame to bring that many fans to the stadium on a Pitt game day; Florida State visiting on Nov 13 has the best chance, depending on how good both teams are.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (6) and linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) chase during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the new enhancements added, Pitt is likely trying to reach the aesthetic that many other college programs have. It's hard to replicate the atmosphere of teams like Alabama or Penn State, but even fellow ACC programs such as Virginia Tech have characteristics of their stadium atmosphere that college football fans respect.

The Panthers are also taking advantage of having more night games this season. While there are still a lot of Saturday games that don't have a kickoff time yet, Pitt is hosting Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on Sept 17, a Thursday. They will also host Florida State at 7:00 p.m. on Nov 13 for their only home Friday game of the season.

While the team itself has always seemed to be just a step below the top college football programs, the aesthetics and atmosphere around the team are definitely striving to hit a new level.

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