Ben Roethlisberger Weighs in on Pitt Stadium Debate
PITTSBURGH — While the Pitt Panthers didn't play at Acrisure Stadium last weekend, much was made about the conditions of the field, especially after the most recent Pittsburgh Steelers game, including input from Ben Roethlisberger.
The Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 23-9 in a Week 6 victory at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12, but a serious injury and a missed field goal dominated discussion post game.
Steelers special teams captain Miles Killebrew suffered a knee injury in the first half, which is a significant one and will keep him out for a long time.
The other incident saw Steelers kicker Chris Boswell slip on his plant foot on a field goal late in the game that he missed.
Roethlisberger, who played at what was then known as Heinz Field from 2004-21, criticized the field conditions at Acrisure Stadium on his Footbahlin podcast.
“You can’t have a professional football team, not just the Steelers but the opponents, play on a surface like that,” Roethlisberger said. “Because you’re paying them a lot of money and if people get hurt, it’s not a good thing.”
He also argued that Pitt, who also plays at Acrisure Stadium, should get an on-campus stadium in the Oakland area of the city, where the campus is located, as an argument for keeping the grass field more ready for Steelers games.
“And the only thing I can think of is, and I’ve been saying this for a while, I don’t think Pitt should play there anymore," Roethlisberger said. "I understand there are high school games, like the playoffs play there. That's not a big deal. Concerts, things like that.
"My thing is, and I'm saying this for multiple reasons, I’m saying this for Pitt’s sake as well. I firmly believe that Pitt should put like a 35,000-person stadium up [in] Oakland. Pack that thing, because when you’ve got 65,000 or 70,000 in Acrisure and it’s only half full, what’s that look like? Put a 25,000-person stadium and then have it just bumping, crazy, loud. Fans everywhere. The students won’t to drive anywhere, they can walk to campus, to the stadium, walk to the game, walk back to their dorms. And then you keep them off the field for the Steelers."
Pitt and the Steelers have shared Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium since it opened in 2001, with both the University and the Franchise agreeing to play in the same stadium, which cost $233 million to build.
The Panthers previously played at Pitt Stadium from 1925-99, located on-campus, before moving to Three Rivers Stadium in 2000 and then to Heinz Field the following season.
The Steelers played at Three Rivers Stadium for 31 seasons from 1970-2000, sharing the stadium with the Pittsburgh Pirates, before moving into the football-only Heinz Field in 2001.
Pitt hosted the Steelers from 1958-69, including the entire time from 1964-69, before the Steelers moved into Three Rivers Stadium.
The Sports and Exhibition Authority (SEA) of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County owns Acrisure Stadium and PNC Park, where the Pirates play, leasing the two sports stadiums out to both franchises.
Pitt would have a hard time finding space for another on-campus stadium, as the land where Pitt Stadium once stood is now the Petersen Events Center, the home of the basketball teams, the new arena for gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling as a part of Victory Heights, plus student housing in K. Leroy Irvis Hall (previously Pennsylvania Hall), plus Panther Hall.
While complaints about the grass field are legitimate, Pitt and the Steelers have played games in back-to-back days before without issue over the past 25 seasons.
The Panthers didn't even play the day prior to the Steelers game vs. the Browns, as they took down the then ranked No. 25 Florida State Seminoles in a 34-31 upset win on Oct. 11 for a Week 7 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.
A grass field, which Acrisure Stadium has, are harder to maintain than a turf field, they also have far lower rates on injuries, which turf fields having a 28% higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries, a 32% higher rate of non-contact knee injuries and a 69% higher rate of non-contact foot/ankle injuries compared to grass, according to the NFL Players Association.
Pitt and the Steelers aren't the only college and NFL team that share the same stadium. This also includes the Temple Owls and Philadelphia Eagles sharing Lincoln Financial Field, the Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins sharing Hard Rock Stadium, the USF Bulls and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sharing Raymond James Stadium and the UNLV Rebels and the Las Vegas Raiders sharing Allegiant Stadium.
