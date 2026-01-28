Pitt Announces Acrisure Stadium Changes to Boost Fan Atmosphere

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have announced changes to Acrisure Stadium for all home games during the 2026 season.

Athletic Director Allen Greene announced in a press release on Jan. 28 that the upper East and West sides of Acrisure Stadium will be unavailable for all home games during the 2026 season, reducing the stadium capacity for home Pitt football games from 68,400 to 51,416.

The North end zone upper deck will remain open and student seating will stay at 10,000 seats per game.

The change in capacity now moves Acrisure Stadium from the second-largest venue in the ACC to the 10th-largest. The capacity change also makes Acrisure Stadium smaller than the old Pitt Stadium, which held 56,500 fans.

Read Allen Greene’s letter to fans about a new ticket strategy coming to Acrisure Stadium & his vision for where the department is headed.https://t.co/7PN0bBYtTw pic.twitter.com/ii9ioUymZ9 — Pitt Panthers (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) January 28, 2026

Existing upper-level season ticket holders will have priority access to lower-level seating that is currently available at comparable prices, per the release.

Pitt Looks to Improve Fan Experience

In the release, Greene said that one of the most consistent pieces of feedback he received in his 15 months as the athletic director has been improving the game day atmosphere in Acrisure Stadium.

"You've told me you want a better home field advantage, one that ignites our team, and reflects your passion for Pitt Football," Greene said in the release. "Throughout last season, our administrative team carefully observed every aspect of the game day experience and identified key enhancements for 2026. Our goal is clear: transform Pitt Football into a must-attend event, not just another game on the schedule. Today’s announcement is just the first step in showing we’re committed to being both creative and bold in pursuing every opportunity that strengthens our program."

"Our priority is to create the best student-athlete and fan experience for Pitt and that's

exactly what we're doing," Greene continued. "This approach will deliver a more intimate, electric game day experience for our fans and an incredible atmosphere for our student-athletes to compete in. We're excited to roll out additional fan experience initiatives as the 2026 season approaches that will make the North Shore and Acrisure Stadium the place to be for college football in the fall."

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (middle) leads the team onto the field to play the Duquesne Dukes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Transforming the game day experience is just one piece of a much larger vision. This

spring semester, we will be developing a comprehensive strategic plan for the future of

Pitt Athletics. This plan will serve as our guiding post as we enter the 2026-27 season

and beyond, touching every aspect of our department and ensuring we're positioned for

sustained success."

Pitt's full 2026 schedule was released on Jan. 26, and the first home game will be on Sept. 5 against Miami (Ohio). Other home game opponents include UCF, Syracuse, Bucknell, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Florida State.

