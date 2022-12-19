Pitt OT Carter Warren Declares for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- It comes as little surprise to those around the Pitt Panthers football program - the man who had started for them at left tackle for the past three years is moving on. Redshirt senior Carter Warren announced on Twitter that he would depart Pitt and officially begin his preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Warren redshirted his true freshman year at Pitt and rode the bench all of the following year. He finally broke through in training camp prior to his redshirt sophomore season and earned the starting left tackle job. He appeared in each of the next 30 games the Panthers played over the following three seasons and started 29 of them.

He was an essential piece of the offensive line that blocked for 2021's record-setting offense and earned second-team All-ACC honors for his contributions. Warren was a candidate for the draft at the end of last season but decided to give it one more year as a Panther. He played four games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury midseason.

