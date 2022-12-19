Skip to main content

Pitt OT Carter Warren Declares for NFL Draft

A seventh Pitt Panther has opted out of the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- It comes as little surprise to those around the Pitt Panthers football program - the man who had started for them at left tackle for the past three years is moving on. Redshirt senior Carter Warren announced on Twitter that he would depart Pitt and officially begin his preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Warren redshirted his true freshman year at Pitt and rode the bench all of the following year. He finally broke through in training camp prior to his redshirt sophomore season and earned the starting left tackle job. He appeared in each of the next 30 games the Panthers played over the following three seasons and started 29 of them. 

He was an essential piece of the offensive line that blocked for 2021's record-setting offense and earned second-team All-ACC honors for his contributions. Warren was a candidate for the draft at the end of last season but decided to give it one more year as a Panther. He played four games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury midseason. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Flips Three-Star WR Israel Polk from Colorado State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt

Pitt Lands Four Commitments Following Weekend of Official Visits

Pitt vs North Florida Takeaways: Panthers Enter ACC Play Hot

Pitt F John Hugley's Absence Not Injury or Academic-Related

Pitt S Brandon Hill Opts Out of Sun Bowl

USATSI_19037658_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt OT Carter Warren Declares for NFL Draft

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19482504_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre to Skip Sun Bowl, Declare for NFL Draft

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19283275_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt OL Gabe Houy, Four Others Declare for NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19482483_168388034_lowres
Football

Star RB Israel Abanikanda to Skip Pitt Bowl Game, Declare for NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19463408_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Opts Out of Sun Bowl to Prepare for NFL Draft

By Stephen Thompson
FkWjBQJXgAMcA2L
Recruiting

Three-Star DL Maverick Gracio Commits to Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
FkT9sbQVQAA2b8E
Recruiting

Pitt Flips Three-Star WR Israel Polk from Colorado State

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18139665_168388034_lowres
Football

Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt

By Stephen Thompson