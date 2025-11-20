Inside The Panthers

Pitt QB Commit Becomes Four-Star Prospect

A handful of Pitt Panthers commits have had a boost in their recruiting ranks, including a standout quarterback from Texas.

Karl Ludwig

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell looks on during the first quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers quarterback commit Corey Dailey is in the midst of a standout season at Seguin High, and the national recruiting media is taking notice.

Dailey - a 6-foot-6, 190-pound quarterback from Seguin, Tx. - has been elevated to a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He's now ranked inside the Top247, checking in as the 221st-ranked recruit in the class.

247Sports also rates him as the 13th-ranked quarterback and 33rd-ranked recruit from Texas.

Dailey committed to Pitt over the summer, choosing the Panthers over offers from Fordham, Incarnate Word, Lamar, San Diego State, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Texas State, Tulane and UTSA. The multi-sport athlete went under the radar during his recruitment, but now he's acknowledged as one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2026.

How the Panthers Landed Dailey

He built a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Kade Bell during the recruiting process, picking up an offer directly from Bell in January, and he made a trip to Pittsburgh during spring ball to check out the program.

Pittsburgh Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell
Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

An official visit in June cemented his decision to commit to the Panthers - alongside fellow 2026 quarterback Angelo Renda.

“Man, I love Coach Bell," Dailey told Inside the Panthers over the summer. "I mean, he's a great dude. When I knew that they really wanted me, he had contacted us and then flew down probably two days later, watched me throw, and then offered me ...

“Everyone loves to throw the ball deep. And I love that at Pitt, they just show that they want you, and they don't lie to you. They tell you the truth, straight up, where you are, why they want you, and why they think you would be the best fit there.”

Dailey has put together a stellar senior season, setting school records in just about every passing and total touchdowns mark. He's completed 246-of-408 pass attempts (60%) for 2,921 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding 660 rushing yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 scores.

National Signing Day is rapidly approaching, and Dailey would give the Panthers one of the highest ranked quarterbacks of the Narduzzi era.

Other Risers in the Class

Dailey isn't the only Pitt commit to see a recruiting spike, either.

Damon Ferguson - a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Milford Mill in Baltimore, Md. - has been the top recruit in the class for a while. He's jumped even higher, rated as the 153rd-ranked recruit in the class (ninth-ranked running back).

Nicholas Howard - a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from Pearland in Pearland, Tx. - has also been elevated to four-star status.

