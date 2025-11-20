Pitt QB Commit Becomes Four-Star Prospect
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers quarterback commit Corey Dailey is in the midst of a standout season at Seguin High, and the national recruiting media is taking notice.
Dailey - a 6-foot-6, 190-pound quarterback from Seguin, Tx. - has been elevated to a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He's now ranked inside the Top247, checking in as the 221st-ranked recruit in the class.
247Sports also rates him as the 13th-ranked quarterback and 33rd-ranked recruit from Texas.
Dailey committed to Pitt over the summer, choosing the Panthers over offers from Fordham, Incarnate Word, Lamar, San Diego State, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Texas State, Tulane and UTSA. The multi-sport athlete went under the radar during his recruitment, but now he's acknowledged as one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2026.
How the Panthers Landed Dailey
He built a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Kade Bell during the recruiting process, picking up an offer directly from Bell in January, and he made a trip to Pittsburgh during spring ball to check out the program.
An official visit in June cemented his decision to commit to the Panthers - alongside fellow 2026 quarterback Angelo Renda.
“Man, I love Coach Bell," Dailey told Inside the Panthers over the summer. "I mean, he's a great dude. When I knew that they really wanted me, he had contacted us and then flew down probably two days later, watched me throw, and then offered me ...
“Everyone loves to throw the ball deep. And I love that at Pitt, they just show that they want you, and they don't lie to you. They tell you the truth, straight up, where you are, why they want you, and why they think you would be the best fit there.”
Dailey has put together a stellar senior season, setting school records in just about every passing and total touchdowns mark. He's completed 246-of-408 pass attempts (60%) for 2,921 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding 660 rushing yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 scores.
National Signing Day is rapidly approaching, and Dailey would give the Panthers one of the highest ranked quarterbacks of the Narduzzi era.
Other Risers in the Class
Dailey isn't the only Pitt commit to see a recruiting spike, either.
Damon Ferguson - a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Milford Mill in Baltimore, Md. - has been the top recruit in the class for a while. He's jumped even higher, rated as the 153rd-ranked recruit in the class (ninth-ranked running back).
Nicholas Howard - a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from Pearland in Pearland, Tx. - has also been elevated to four-star status.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Up for Prestigious Award
- Pitt Football Offers Slippery Rock Transfer
- Pitt Freshman Kicker Named National Award Semifinalist
- Pitt Bowl Projections After Loss to Notre Dame
- Pitt Snap Counts Reveal Surprisingly Even Game vs. Notre Dame
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt