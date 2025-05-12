Exclusive: QB Corey Dailey Shares Pitt Connection, More
While Julian Dugger is now a Washington State Cougar, the Pittsburgh Panthers are left with returning starting quarterback Eli Holstein and his three seasons of eligibility, incoming transfer Cole Gonzales (one year of eligibility remaining), and true freshman Mason Heintschel.
Only three scholarship quarterbacks is one shy of the volume considered adequate depth at the Division I level. While signing two quarterbacks in a single recruiting class isn’t common, it makes sense for an offense in Pitt’s current position.
It’s why Panthers fans need to know Corey Dailey.
While Pitt already carries a quarterback commit out of Texas, Kade Bell and the Panthers coaching staff are in pursuit of Dailey who has started at Seguin High School (in Seguin, Texas) since his freshman year.
Over those three seasons, Dailey has thrown 511-of-827 (61.8%) for 6,217 yards and 78 touchdowns to just 18 interceptions. What's more, he's been a legitimate superstar in two additional sports, averaging 22.2 points per game on the basketball count this year, and in baseball, MaxPreps lists a .490 batting average with 24 hits, 20 runs, 18 RBIs, and a home run, six stolen bases, and a 1.21 ERA with 23 strikouts and only five hits allowed.
After earning an offer from Pitt in January, Dailey and his family spent a few days in Pittsburgh in mid-March. The Offensive MVP of District 13-5A is now set for an official visit next month. So, Inside the Panthers On SI connected with the three-sport athlete on Sunday to learn more.
Very few college-bound quarterbacks play additional sports outside of track, most focusing solely on quarterbacking year-round. You play football, basketball, and baseball, and very competitively. Is that three-sport situation something you wouldn't give up for anything?
“I've just stayed with three sports. I mean, I love playing basketball and baseball. It's fun to me. It keeps me doing stuff, staying active.
“Yeah, it might hurt me sometimes being a quarterback. I don't get as much training as other people, but I just love playing the other two sports, and I've gotten the MVP in all three of them. So, it's not something that's easy for me to quit.
“When I'm good at all three of them, it's not really easy to give up.”
Certain sports benefit recruits at specific positions, like, for example, wrestling is very beneficial for linemen for obvious reasons. Basketball is considered beneficial for offensive tackles in terms of pass blocking and footwork in general. Are there any specific benefits you find from other sports transferring to your play at quarterback?
“Basketball, I would say the twitchy-ness that you have to have, and your reaction, getting up and down off the ground, getting up and forward, being explosive. And then baseball is really a mental thing. It really helps with mental toughness because it's you versus the pitcher.
“It's a team sport, but at the end of the day, it comes down to how you perform by yourself. So, it's really a real mental sport. It helps with mental toughness.”
Your dad is the head coach of your program, has also coached at other excellent programs like Katy High School. For you, how has that benefitted you in terms of growing up so closely to the sport?
“Yeah, I've been around the game my whole life. So, I really learned football when I was younger. I had always been watching film with him and stuff. So, getting into high school and getting older, it's kind of just like seeing the same thing over and over again that I've seen my whole life.
“So, coming in when I was freshman year, and I came in and started as a freshman, it was easy because I just knew everything, and it was easy for me to compete with people that might have been better than me, but I was mentally there.
“I knew the game, so we beat people. So, now, it's just getting the physical aspect done, and then hopefully put it all together.”
One of your coaches mentioned to me that you had a major growth spurt. Can you tell me about that?
“I've grown probably like eight inches since freshman year. I was probably 5'8" going in (to high school), then probably hit 6'0" in freshman year, and I hit 6'3" my sophomore year.
“By the end of my sophomore year, I think that's when I hit 6'6". Now I'm 6'6.5". But when I started as a freshman, I came in at, I think, 5'10" to 6'0", 135 (pounds), something like that. Now I'm 6'6.5", 185 (pounds), so I've put on a lot of weight and grown a lot. But until I stop growing, I won't get much bigger.
“What I think helps me with college is I'll be in the weight room every day. I'll be able to do off-season (lifting and training), like I'm not able to do now because of all my other sports. So, I feel like I'll put on a lot of weight in college and hit probably 215, 230, hopefully.”
When it comes to Pitt recruiting you, Coach Kade Bell is a key figure. After meeting the offensive coordinator, getting to know him a bit, and digging into his offense, what were your thoughts, generally speaking?
“Man, I love Coach Bell. I mean, he's a great dude. When I knew that they really wanted me, he had contacted us and then flew down probably two days later, watched me throw, and then offered me.
“We started talking about the offense, and then when we went up there for my unofficial (visit). The offense is really similar to what we're running at our school right now. So, I thought it'd be a good fit for me.
“Everyone loves to throw the ball deep. And I love that at Pitt, they just show that they want you, and they don't lie to you. They tell you the truth, straight up, where you are, why they want you, and why they think you would be the best fit there.”
Coming from Texas, I'm sure visiting the city of Pittsburgh was a different experience for you. Aside from Coach Bell, what did you make of what you saw during your trip to Pitt during spring camp?
“I think it's a great city. Yeah, it's a big city but, when we went there, it didn't really seem like a big city like Houston or Dallas. It's really clean. The people are nice.
“I got to go to a Penguins game, experience the Pittsburgh fans, and they're really into it. And I like that. That atmosphere was crazy just for a hockey game.”
You competed at Elite 11 recently, and I heard that you threw really well there, turned some heads. What was that experience like for you, being able to compete alongside some of the best in the country at your position?
“I actually went to (the Elite 11 event in) Nashville because I missed the Austin one. But I think it's really fun getting out there and competing against dudes from other states, just seeing what else there is out there instead of seeing the same Texas guys all the time.
“I love going to camps like that just to compete with the best. The five-stars are there, and you're getting to throw it to them, just learning how they throw and their mechanics and stuff, just so you can make yourself better, dudes that are better than you, just growing off of what they do, too.”
Lastly, you're taking an official visit at Pitt next month (June 12-14). You've been there before, but what are you looking forward to seeing or doing? Are you looking forward to meeting any recruits, commits or players? What stands out when you think about that upcoming trip?
“Definitely seeing some of the guys that are going to be there, but definitely just connecting with the players there and how they like it.
“Seeing what they do around in the city, what they do in their off time, just spending time with the players and seeing how the atmosphere, I guess, of the team is, the chemistry and all that.”
*** Stay tuned to Inside the Panthers On SI this week for an additional feature on Dailey rooted in a recent insightful conversation with a member of the Seguin football coaching staff.
