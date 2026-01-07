Pitt Set to Host Auburn Transfer CB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will receive a visit from Auburn Tigers transfer cornerback Raion Strader on Jan. 7, Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now has reported.

Strader stands at 6-foot, 185 pounds and went to Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending two years at Miami (Ohio) and this past season at Auburn.

At Miami (Ohio), Strader was named an All-American by College Football News and the Football Writers Association of America as a true freshman, and was First-Team All-MAC and the MAC Cornerback of the Year in 2024. He made 24 starts in 25 games in those two seasons and posted 110 tackles, three interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

Aug 31, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Raion Strader (13) breaks up a pass to Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Bryce Kirtz (17) during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

At Auburn, Strader played in 12 games as a rotational corner, totaling 179 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed eight catches on 12 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown. He also made nine tackles and three pass breakups.

Strader was a standout athlete at Penn Hills in high school, where he was a two-time team captain and was named first-team all-conference twice.

Pitt Targeting Transfer CBs

Strader is the third reported transfer cornerback to schedule a visit with Pitt. Maryland transfer La'khi Roland reportedly visited Pitt on Jan. 5 and so didSlippery Rock transfer Kanye Thompson on Jan. 4-5.

Roland is a rising sophomore who started in six games for the Terrapins this past season. According to PFF, Roland allowed 15 catches on 26 targets for 202 yards and one touchdown.

"Roland was one of the Terps’ most dynamic defenders in 2025, and his announcement became the program’s highest-profile departure so far," Maryland Terrapins On SI wrote on Dec. 29.

Roland had a breakout season with a career-high 21 tackles and three interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six against Towson, which made him the first Terrapin score a 100-yard pick-six since 1962.

Thompson has named Pitt in his top three schools, along with Ohio State and Tennessee. The McKeesport, Pa. native played four seasons at Slippery Rock and had a breakout year of 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 10 games in 2025.

Thompson was also a track star at Slippery Rock, posting a 10.13-second 100-meter dash and was named an eight-time All-Region selection, a six-time PSAC champion and an All-American.

