Pitt Could Rotate Nick Patti, Nate Yarnell in Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- Ever since the Pitt Panthers' starting quarterback, Kedon Slovis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the program, head coach Pat Narduzzi ushered in another position battle.

Slovis' backup, redshirt senior Nick Patti and third-string redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell battled for reps during initial bowl practices. Patti won the edge by virtue of both his play and the fact that Yarnell was sidelined by an illness for a few of Pitt's practices in Pittsburgh. Narduzzi said following the first practice in El Paso, Texas that Patti is likely to start but Yarnell could get some snaps as well.

Yarnell made one start this season - at Western Michigan while Slovis and Patti were injured. Yarnell completed nine of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in his only appearance this season. Narduzzi praised his toughness and decision-making in the aftermath of that win.

Patti's lone action this season came in the Tennessee game. He entered at halftime for the concussed Slovis and completed nine of 20 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown while playing on an injured ankle that kept him out for several weeks after. Patti had made one start in his career before that - a win over Delaware in 2019 in which he threw for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception - and was used in the run game at various points throughout his four-year tenure at Pitt.

