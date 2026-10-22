Pitt Could Get Top Players Back Against No. 1 Miami

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers face the top-ranked team in the country this weekend, and a few top players could come back.

The first injury report for Pitt in their Week 8 matchup against No. 1 Miami has defensive backs, fifth-year Rashan Murray and sophomore Joshua Guerrier, plus sophomore running back Ja'Kyrian Turner as "Questionable."

Pitt didn't have these players in the 27-21 road loss to Boston College in Week 7, which was their second straight defeat, dropping them to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

The Panthers need so much to go right to beat the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, but getting these three players back would be a huge boost.

How Turner Could Play Big Role for Pitt vs. Miami

Pitt has struggled in their past two defeats, both of which had different quarterbacks, fifth-year Holden Geriner in the 21-17 defeat to North Carolina at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6 and then freshman Corey Dailey in the road loss to Boston College in Week 7.

The Panthers haven't been able to fully utilize Turner, who has only played in three games this season, with 30 carries for 131 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, and a touchdown, as well as 10 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'kyrian Turner (9) runs the ball against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He played in the season opener, a 59-14 blowout over Miami (Ohio) at Acrisure Stadium, the 35-33 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 5, plus the loss to UNC, where he only rushed five times for 27 yards.

Freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. has stepped up in his absence and has been strong for the Panthers, leading with 83 rushes for 438 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and 16 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

If Pitt can get Turner back for this game, they'll be able to use him and Ferguson to start up the run game, while sixth-year running back La'Vell Wright provides yards as well.

Regardless of which quarterback starts against the Hurricanes, the Panthers will need a great rushing attack if they want any type of success against a great opponent.

Why Pitt Needs Guerrier and Murray Back vs. Miami

The Panthers were not good against the Eagles and their passing attack last weekend, giving up 295 yards and two touchdowns to a team that has the third-worst passing offense in the ACC.

Pitt relied on sophomore safety Cole Woodson vs. Boston College, and did so against UNC with Guerrier out, and he struggled to deal with deep passes.

Guerrier hasn't been amazing this year, but the fellow sophomore earned the starting role for a reason and should assume that again vs. Miami, as long as he's healthy to play.

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Josh Guerrier (14) defends during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray will help give the Panthers more depth in the secondary, and backup sophomore Shawn Lee Jr. will serve as a veteran who can come in when needed.

The Panthers will face one of the best passing attacks in the country in the Hurricanes, featuring quarterback and Heisman hopeful Darian Mensah.

It also includes star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who dominated in the 2025 regular season finale at Acrisure Stadium with 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in the 38-7 blowout of the Panthers.

Pitt must lockdown defensively throughout this one if they want any chance of beating Miami.