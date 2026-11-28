It's Rivalry Week in college football; teams all over the country are playing against opponents that they have rich histories and distaste for. So naturally, the Pitt Panthers are flying to the West Coast to play California, a team they've played six times in history. This will be the Panthers' first time playing in Berkley, California since 1966.

Ever since the Big East imploded in 2013, Pitt has only played their biggest rival, West Virginia, four times in football. Despite regularly playing them in other sports, the Backyard Brawl won't happen in football again until 2029.

Dec 1, 2007, Morgantown, WV, USA; Pittsburgh Panther punter (18) Dave Brytus runs out of the endzone for a touchback on the last play of the game in the West Virginia Mountaineers 13-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Mylan Puskar Stadium. Duhart recovered the fumble. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year's regular season finale against Miami had some excitement to it because of ACC Championship implications. But playing against a team like Cal to end the season just has no juice compared to most games on the Rivalry Week slate.

Pitt can't play a non-conference opponent to end the season, but there's one school that Pitt is guaranteed to play every year and still shares a deep history with.

Pitt vs. Syracuse: A Rivalry by Definition

Pitt has played the Syracuse Orange in football 82 times, the third most-played opponent in Pitt history. Their first meeting goes back to 1916, and the two schools have played regularly through both the Big East and ACC days.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While this matchup is definitely a rivalry by definition because of how often the schools have played, it lacks the excitement that one like the Backyard Brawl has. Still, it's the closest thing to a rival that Pitt could play during Rivalry Week.

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass as Syracuse Orange linebacker David Reese (8) pressures during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something that makes emotions flare is stakes, which build at the end of a regular season. The final game of a football season could determine bowl eligibility, playoff chances, or a conference championship appearance, if those ever come back.

Pitt and Syracuse might not have a hostile relationship now, but one team ruining the other's postseason chances, and then the two meeting at the same time next season would definitely get the fan bases and returning players riled up.

Too Dominant?

One thing that hurts this argument is that there hasn't been a one-possession game in this series since 2019. Pitt has won eight of the last ten matchups against the Orange, six of those wins by double digits.

But Pitt knows well that anything can happen during Rivalry Week, as seen by them beating No. 2 West Virginia in 2007. A Rivalry Week game is less about the national landscape and more about a matchup between two teams with deep histories, which is why the annual Pitt and Syracuse matchup should permanently be during the last week of the regular season.