Pitt's Defense is Perfect Match for Florida State's QB

The Pitt Panthers will play on their home field one last time this season when they host the Florida State Seminoles on Nov 13. While Pitt is 6-3 and Florida State is 4-5, both of these teams have had rocky seasons.

After another poor start to their year, Florida State fired head coach Mike Norvell in the middle of his sixth season. While this might seem like a move that could crush a team's spirit, interim head coach Rick Stockstill and the team got a road win at Boston College the following week, their first ACC road win since 2023. If anything, Florida State is looking more rejuvenated.

But, the problems that caused Florida State to be 4-5 in the first place are still present, and that can work to Pitt's advantage.

Ashton Daniels

Florida State's quarterback, Ashton Daniels, is a fifth-year senior who spent his first three years at Stanford and then one on Auburn.

While Daniels has thrown for 2,146 passing yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, he actually leads all FBS signal callers with 12 interceptions thrown. The weakest part of Pitt's defense this season is the pass protection, allowing huge touchdown throws to teams like North Carolina and Boston College that made the difference in the end.

Pitt has forced nine interceptions on the season, with defensive back Raion Strader having three on his own. Playing against Daniels should be opportunity to get an interception for the first time in two games.

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Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Raion Strader (6) intercepts a pass intended for Boston College Eagles wide receiver Javarius Green (4) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Daniels usually has the advantage is his running, having a big size and speed advantage against most teams.

"[Daniels] a linebacker playing quarterback" head coach Pat Narduzzi said about the matchup. "They'll have designed runs for him. We got to lay some hits and gang-tackle, he's a big fella."

What Pitt hasn't struggled on is their run defense, especially against quarterbacks. The Panthers allow just 68.3 rushing yards per game, second best in the country, and have 25 sacks.

In every single ACC game besides one, Pitt has held the opposing starting quarterback to negative rushing yards. The one exception is when they let Boston College's Mason McKenzie rush for two yards on nine carries.

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) is sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jimmy Scott (44) and defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons (55) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vice Versa?

Pitt will likely be starting fifth year senior Holden Geriner again at quarterback, who definitely is not as prone to run as Daniels is. Florida State's defense allows for 239.4 passing yards and 28.3 points per game.