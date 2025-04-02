Pitt's Deuce Spann Describes Scrimmage Touchdown
In the big picture, what the Pitt Panthers added to the receiver position through the transfer portal was a pair of speedsters known for competing on the field side or or out of the slot, posing a vertical threat, and a 6-foot-4, big-framed boundary receiver out of Florida State in Deuce Spann.
After Pat Narduzzi’s introduction followed by veteran punter Caleb Junko taking the podium during Tuesday’s post-practice press conference, Spann addressed the media to wrap up the media session.
“Yes, sir, I honestly have been opening up eyes,” Spann replied to the first question. “Yes, sir.”
“(I’ve improved on) high-pointing the ball,” Spann continued. “I’ve been high-pointing the ball better than I had been before. I feel like I’ve been high-pointing the ball real good.”
If that’s the case, a veteran, 6-foot-4 receiver who can run, elevate, and snatch the ball at a high catch point, capable of doing so consistently, Kade Bell has gained a considerable weapon in Spann.
During Tuesday’s media availability, Spann was asked to take the press through his scrimmage touchdown.
“The play that we ran, it was a vertical play, so I just had a go route on the outside,” Spann said. “I was one-on-one. I told the quarterback, ‘Just throw the ball,’ ‘cause I was one-on-one. And then he threw the ball and I made the play ... It was [early-entry freshman quarterback] Mason [Heitschell], I think.”
Head coach Pat Narduzzi was all smiles while discussing the output of his offense during his opening remarks.
Spann was part of that overall sense that the offense is headed in the right direction.
"Deuce Spann had some nice plays...[he] had a nice touchdown catch," Narduzzi said. "You know, just some good plays made overall offensively."
Cataurus Hicks, known more commonly as ‘Blue,’ who transferred to Pittsburgh through Louisville, and Andy Jean, a Florida Gators import, have also received praise from various teammates and staff members during spring camp.
With Spann seemingly converting his obvious potential into touchdowns in scrimmage settings, it seems Coach Bell has an expanded variety of weapons alongside returning starters Kenny Johnson and Raphael ‘Poppi’ Williams Jr. heading into the 2025-26 season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Basketball Forward Departs for Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football Recruiting: March in Review Part 1
- Recapping Pitt Football Recruiting Developments
- Pitt Walk-On WR Enters Transfer Portal
- Ascending WPIAL Guard Visiting Pitt Panthers Football
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt