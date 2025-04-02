Inside The Panthers

Pitt's Deuce Spann Describes Scrimmage Touchdown

Pitt Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann explained his vertical route that turned into a scrimmage score.

Kevin Sinclair

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Deuce Spann (5) rushes against the LSU Tigers during the second half of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Deuce Spann (5) rushes against the LSU Tigers during the second half of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the big picture, what the Pitt Panthers added to the receiver position through the transfer portal was a pair of speedsters known for competing on the field side or or out of the slot, posing a vertical threat, and a 6-foot-4, big-framed boundary receiver out of Florida State in Deuce Spann.

After Pat Narduzzi’s introduction followed by veteran punter Caleb Junko taking the podium during Tuesday’s post-practice press conference, Spann addressed the media to wrap up the media session. 

“Yes, sir, I honestly have been opening up eyes,” Spann replied to the first question. “Yes, sir.”

“(I’ve improved on) high-pointing the ball,” Spann continued. “I’ve been high-pointing the ball better than I had been before. I feel like I’ve been high-pointing the ball real good.”

If that’s the case, a veteran, 6-foot-4 receiver who can run, elevate, and snatch the ball at a high catch point, capable of doing so consistently, Kade Bell has gained a considerable weapon in Spann.

During Tuesday’s media availability, Spann was asked to take the press through his scrimmage touchdown.

“The play that we ran, it was a vertical play, so I just had a go route on the outside,” Spann said. “I was one-on-one. I told the quarterback, ‘Just throw the ball,’ ‘cause I was one-on-one. And then he threw the ball and I made the play ... It was [early-entry freshman quarterback] Mason [Heitschell], I think.”

Head coach Pat Narduzzi was all smiles while discussing the output of his offense during his opening remarks.

Spann was part of that overall sense that the offense is headed in the right direction.

"Deuce Spann had some nice plays...[he] had a nice touchdown catch," Narduzzi said. "You know, just some good plays made overall offensively."

Cataurus Hicks, known more commonly as ‘Blue,’ who transferred to Pittsburgh through Louisville, and Andy Jean, a Florida Gators import, have also received praise from various teammates and staff members during spring camp. 

With Spann seemingly converting his obvious potential into touchdowns in scrimmage settings, it seems Coach Bell has an expanded variety of weapons alongside returning starters Kenny Johnson and Raphael ‘Poppi’ Williams Jr. heading into the 2025-26 season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

Home/Football