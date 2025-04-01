Pitt Football Recruiting: March in Review Part 1
As expected with fall camp kicking off and the dead period fading away, the month of March was eventful for the Pitt Panthers.
Put together below by date is the first half of a two-part review, the first five of 10 significant recruiting takeaways.
#1 (March 1) Out of nowhere, the 2027 recruiting class is born.
Jacob Thomas fits a profile Kade Bell seems to succeed with: the undersized but wildly twitchy, elusive, versatile, and dangerous in space due to sub-10.7 speed. Just about every ACC program has offered since his commitment, but there are no signs of wavering at this time.
#2 (March 6) A Desmond Reid rerun? Kade Bell sure hopes so…
To describe Tyler Reid and Jacob Thomas as ‘cut from the same cloth’ would be accurate but understating the similarities in size, athleticism, and speed. Their personal bests in 100 meters are only two hundredths of a second apart. Reid has recorded a 10.69.
#3 (March 12) Darveau has Pitt competing for a win in Jersey
”I like (Pitt O-Line Coach Jeremy) Darveau’s technique, what he was teaching them. I’m big on technique, and that really stood out to me. Overall, it was just great to see and get used to,” Rhett Morris said. “I was really impressed.”
Don Bosco Prep produces hard-nosed, disciplined offensive linemen. I’d place a modest bet that Rhett Morris will become a starter at the center position. I don’t know if it’ll happen at Pitt, but that’s my best guess on what he’ll decide in the end.
#4 (March 13) Panthers impress high-potential pass rusher
At 6-4, 215, Houston-area edge rusher Cullen Thompson has unusually athletic numbers as a former Junior Olympian. He’s bright, motivated, and working overtime to convert his raw, A-grade tools into consistent havoc in Texas backfield this year. He told me his Pitt visit was a ‘10 out of 10,’ immediately scheduling an official visit for June.
#5 (March 21) An equally intriguing edge from Houston to return for an official visit
Physically, Obinna Umeh looks like something a team of defensive line coaches concocted in a lab as the perfect starting point ahead of a four-year process. He’s 6-foot-4 with incredibly long arms, and there’s a suddenness to the way he shakes blockers that’s could grow into something special. As for the Panthers, he raved about his March 13 visit and told me he’ll return for an official visit from June 12 through June 14. Keep an eye on this one.
