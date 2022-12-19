Pitt S Erick Hallett Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will need to find two new safeties next year, because both their starters from the 2022 squad have announced that they are headed to the NFL next season.

Brandon Hill became the first last weekend and Erick Hallet joined him shortly after, announcing that he would declare for the NFL Draft but only after he plays in Pitt's final game of 2022 - the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA at the end of the month.

"I will be declaring for the NFL Draft," Hallett wrote on Twitter. "As I embark on this next part of my journey, I leave feeling like there was still more to be accomplished by this team. However, I know the Pitt Panthers have a fierce competitive edge that has been there long before I arrived and will continue long after I leave. We have one more mission. See you in El Paso."



Hallet's final season in blue and gold was his best. After compiling 47 tackles - three for loss - 12 passes defended, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, he earned second-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America, All-ACC consideration. He was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to college football's best defensive back.

Over 48 games and 31 starts as a Panther, Hallett's made 163 tackles, picked off eight passes, forced four fumbles and defended 32 passes. He's a two-time All-ACC honoree and was the MVP of Pitt's ACC Championship game win in 2021.

