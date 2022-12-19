Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Opts Out of Sun Bowl to Prepare for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- He arrived in Pittsburgh as a two-star recruit and will leave as one of the best Pitt Panthers of head coach Pat Narduzzi's tenure. Starting middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis, a mainstay in the middle of Pitt's defense for the past three seasons, has announced that he will forgo the bowl game and begin to prepare for the NFL Draft. Dennis hinted at this move when he accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl last week.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to forgo playing in the Sun Bowl so that I can begin training for the 2023 NFL Draft," Dennis wrote on Twitter. "It has been, and will forever be, an honor to be a part of the Pitt football family. H2P."

After leading the Panthers in tackling for the past two seasons, Dennis was an All-ACC second-teamer in 2021 and a first-team backer in 2022. This season he earned third-team All-American consideration from Pro Football Focus and was named a Butkus Award semifinalist.

Dennis ends his Pitt career with 233 total tackles - 36 for loss - 15 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defended and two forced fumbles.

He was the third Panther to announce he would sit out of the season's final game. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and safety Brandon Hill have already made their announcements. Hill said specifically he would begin preparing for the NFL Draft, but Kancey made no such claim even though he is expected to make that leap this winter.

