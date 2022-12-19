Pitt OL Gabe Houy, Four Others Declare for NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

The Pitt Panthers will be down four starters in the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- Four members of the Pitt Panthers have announced their decision to skip the 2022 Sun Bowl and instead declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Running back Israel Abanikanda, offensive lineman Gabe Houy, defensive end Deslin Alexandre and linebacker Dennis Sirvocea will all miss the Panthers' bowl game and instead begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Abanikanda finished the season with 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns, breaking Pitt's single-game rushing yards record formerly held by Tony Dorsett. The Panthers' ground game totaled 2,175 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season.

Dennis's season finished with 94 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. Alexandre finished with 29 tackles, 6.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Flips Three-Star WR Israel Polk from Colorado State

Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt

Pitt Lands Four Commitments Following Weekend of Official Visits

Pitt vs North Florida Takeaways: Panthers Enter ACC Play Hot

Pitt F John Hugley's Absence Not Injury or Academic-Related

Pitt S Brandon Hill Opts Out of Sun Bowl