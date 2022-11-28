Pitt WR Jaylon Barden Enters Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH -- As the regular season ends, roster management begins. All over the country, teams are sorting out which of their players will be leaving for the transfer portal or NFL and who will return for another season. The Pitt Panthers are no different and the first of those exits hit days after they beat the Miami Hurricanes in the season finale.

Wide receiver Jaylon Barden announced on Twitter that he would become the second Panther receiver to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of this semester after Jaden Bradley announced earlier in the year he would as well.

"I thank god for the opportunity and the favor," Barden wrote. "Thank you Pitt for years of memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. This thought of a fresh start has been on my mind for weeks. After much prayer, I have decided to use my last two years of eligibility to find a new home and reach new heights. Pitt will always have a special place in my heart."

Barden struggled to break through on the depth chart and the field during his junior season after showing flashes of playmaking ability the year prior. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said earlier in the season he had been trying to find room for the young wideout, but was never able to get Barden the necessary snaps.

He arrived as a three-star prospect out of Westside High School in Macon, Georgia and through 19 games over three seasons as a Panther, Barden caught 19 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

