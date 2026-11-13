Graduating Pitt Seniors Who Spent Entire Career With Team
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PITTSBURGH — Nov. 13 is Senior Night for the Pitt Panthers, and Florida State will be the final team many long-term Pitt players will face in their Week 11 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.
In the age of the transfer portal, it's rare to see players stay with a team for several seasons, much less their whole collegiate careers.
Pitt has just five players who committed to the program out of high school and stuck around through the highs and lows.
It's a testament to their hard work throughout their time with the Panthers and they'll have one last game on the North Shore to commemorate it.
Pitt Players Who Have Been With Program Their Entire Career
No. 1: OT Ryan Baer
Team captain Ryan Baer has been a leader on the offensive line for several seasons. He has been on the team since 2022, and has started in every game since 2024.
Baer earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention ACC in 2025 for his play at right tackle all season and should have a shot in the 2027 NFL Draft if he continues his great play.
No. 2 OL Isaiah Montgomery
Isaiah Montgomery is another offensive lineman who has been with the team since 2022.
Montgomery didn't get much field time in his first two years, but he played in 19 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons with three starts at right tackle.
This season, Montgomery played in the 59-14 win over Miami (OH) in Week 1, the 59-0 shutout of Bucknell in Week 4 and the 34-11 victory against Georgia Tech in Week 9.
No. 3: DT Sean Fitzsimmons
Sean Fitzsimmons has been a crucial part of the defensive line for Pitt the last few seasons.
In 2024, he made the ACC Team of the Week three times as he put up 32 tackles in nine games. The next year, Fitzsimmons put up 25 tackles in ten games.
This season, Fitzsimmons has so far played in every game and has 24 tackles with two sacks for 16 yards lost.
No. 4: DE Jimmy Scott
Jimmy Scott has been another key veteran piece to Pitt's defense, starting in almost every game since 2024.
Scott put up a monster 30 tackles, 12.5 for loss, and six sacks in 2024. He won ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his six tackles and three sacks in a win over California.
He led Pitt with 4.5 sacks the following season, and has nine tackles, four tackles for lost yards and one sack in 2026.
No. 5 LB Abe Ibrahim
Linebacker Abe Ibrahim walked on the team in 2022 and didn't see much action until he played in all 13 games in 2025. In those games, he put up 16 tackles and a pass breakup.
So far this year, Ibrahim has appeared in every game and put up nine tackles.
No. 5 Adam Howanitz
Tight end Adam Howanitz walked-on the team in 2023. He played in two games this season.
Owen Lenson is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in media and professional communications and minoring in political science. He has a passion for making stories out of journalism and reporting.