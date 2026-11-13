PITTSBURGH — Nov. 13 is Senior Night for the Pitt Panthers, and Florida State will be the final team many long-term Pitt players will face in their Week 11 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

In the age of the transfer portal, it's rare to see players stay with a team for several seasons, much less their whole collegiate careers.

Pitt has just five players who committed to the program out of high school and stuck around through the highs and lows.

It's a testament to their hard work throughout their time with the Panthers and they'll have one last game on the North Shore to commemorate it.

Pitt Players Who Have Been With Program Their Entire Career

No. 1: OT Ryan Baer

Team captain Ryan Baer has been a leader on the offensive line for several seasons. He has been on the team since 2022, and has started in every game since 2024.

Baer earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention ACC in 2025 for his play at right tackle all season and should have a shot in the 2027 NFL Draft if he continues his great play.

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Baer (70) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford (9) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2 OL Isaiah Montgomery

Isaiah Montgomery is another offensive lineman who has been with the team since 2022.

Montgomery didn't get much field time in his first two years, but he played in 19 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons with three starts at right tackle.

This season, Montgomery played in the 59-14 win over Miami (OH) in Week 1, the 59-0 shutout of Bucknell in Week 4 and the 34-11 victory against Georgia Tech in Week 9.

No. 3: DT Sean Fitzsimmons

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Sean Fitzsimmons has been a crucial part of the defensive line for Pitt the last few seasons.

In 2024, he made the ACC Team of the Week three times as he put up 32 tackles in nine games. The next year, Fitzsimmons put up 25 tackles in ten games.

This season, Fitzsimmons has so far played in every game and has 24 tackles with two sacks for 16 yards lost.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons (55) looks on during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 4: DE Jimmy Scott

Jimmy Scott has been another key veteran piece to Pitt's defense, starting in almost every game since 2024.

Scott put up a monster 30 tackles, 12.5 for loss, and six sacks in 2024. He won ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his six tackles and three sacks in a win over California.

He led Pitt with 4.5 sacks the following season, and has nine tackles, four tackles for lost yards and one sack in 2026.

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) throws a pass as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jimmy Scott (44) rushes during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5 LB Abe Ibrahim

Linebacker Abe Ibrahim walked on the team in 2022 and didn't see much action until he played in all 13 games in 2025. In those games, he put up 16 tackles and a pass breakup.

So far this year, Ibrahim has appeared in every game and put up nine tackles.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Abe Ibrahim (52) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5 Adam Howanitz

Tight end Adam Howanitz walked-on the team in 2023. He played in two games this season.