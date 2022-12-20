Pitt Offers Top FCS RB Transfer Bhayshul Tuten

PITTSBURGH -- Star running back Israel Abanikanda has announced that he will skip the Sun Bowl and declare for the NFL Draft and senior tailback Vincent Davis is expected to move on as well, leaving the Pitt Panthers' tailback situation somewhat precarious at the moment.

Pitt has two strong runners still in the room - Rodney Hammond and C'Borius Flemister - but have been looking for added depth in the transfer portal. The Panthers would be adding more than just depth if they were to land North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who picked up a Pitt offer this week.

Tuten is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding player in the FCS, after rushing for 1,705 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns on 239 touches as a sophomore, helping A&T to the brink of a Big South Championship. He broke multiple school and conference records for consecutive 100-yard rushing games in a season in the process.

There is stiff competition to land Tuten - Kansas State, Missouri, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Boston College have already extended offers. He will play at a Power 5 school next season, it's just a matter of where.

