Skip to main content

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Tweets Message of Support for Damar Hamlin

The head coach of the Pitt Panthers spoke about what Damar Hamlin meant to his home city.

PITTSBURGH -- As former Pitt Panthers' safety Damar Hamlin sits in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, receiving treatment after going into cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his former college head coach posted a message of support. 

"Damar Hamlin is far more than a football player," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi wrote. "He is a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids. Damar, we love you. Pittsburgh's always had your back and now it's obvious the entire country has your back, too."

Hamlin was a four-star recruit and one of the best players in the state of Pennsylvania when Narduzzi landed his commitment back in 2016. Hamlin became a hometown hero, starting for four years on the backend of Narduzzi's defenses before being drafted in 2021. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition at UC Hospital

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury

Sports World Raises Over $3 Million for Damar Hamlin Charity

Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game

Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing in Bills-Bengals Game

USATSI_14951968_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Tweets Message of Support for Damar Hamlin

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19305395_168388034_lowres
Football

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition at UC Hospital

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_14997119_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_15228291_168388034_lowres
Football

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19715773_168388034_lowres
Football

Sports World Raises Over $3 Million for Damar Hamlin Charity

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17531440_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs Virginia: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19714717_168388034_lowres
Football

Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19199111_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Recruiting Notebook: Elite Freshman DL Adds Pitt Offer

By Stephen Thompson