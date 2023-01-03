Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Tweets Message of Support for Damar Hamlin

The head coach of the Pitt Panthers spoke about what Damar Hamlin meant to his home city.

PITTSBURGH -- As former Pitt Panthers' safety Damar Hamlin sits in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, receiving treatment after going into cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his former college head coach posted a message of support.

"Damar Hamlin is far more than a football player," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi wrote. "He is a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids. Damar, we love you. Pittsburgh's always had your back and now it's obvious the entire country has your back, too."

Hamlin was a four-star recruit and one of the best players in the state of Pennsylvania when Narduzzi landed his commitment back in 2016. Hamlin became a hometown hero, starting for four years on the backend of Narduzzi's defenses before being drafted in 2021.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition at UC Hospital

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury

Sports World Raises Over $3 Million for Damar Hamlin Charity

Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game

Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing in Bills-Bengals Game