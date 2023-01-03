Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game

The former Pitt Panthers star remains in critical condition after leaving the Buffalo Bills game.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin had a very scary moment during the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. After a routine tackle, the defensive back collapsed and had to be given CPR on the field before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Hamlin received CPR and oxygen for several minutes, spending a total of 16 minutes on the field before being loaded onto an ambulance and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Until roughly 2 a.m., no update was given outside of the NFL's release stating Hamlin was in critical condition. The Bills then released a statement on Twitter saying he suffered cardiac arrest and is sedated but remains in a critical state.

Tests will continue to be run on Hamlin with more information likely coming throughout the day. The NFL or NFLPA have not announced any plans for rescheduling the game and the Bills stayed in Cincinnati overnight to be in close proximity to their teammate.

Inside the Panthers will continue to provide updates to Hamlin's condition as information is released.

