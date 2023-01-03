Sports World Raises Over $3 Million for Damar Hamlin Charity

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers fans, friends, coaches and players have spent the last 12-plus hours praying for the best possible outcome for their loved one, Damar Hamlin. After leaving the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals matchup after suffering cardiac arrest, the sports world has continued to send their thoughts, and have also shared good fortune for Hamlin's charity.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. After collapsing during the opening quarter of Monday Night Football, medics gave the safety CPR on the field for several minutes before rushing him to the hospital in an ambulance.

As of now, the latest update came from the Bills at roughly 2 a.m., stating that Hamlin remains in critical condition.

Since the incident occurred, football fans have flooded Hamlin's GoFundMe charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive. In a little less than 12 hours, the drive has raised over $3.2 million. The initial goal was $2,500.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin said in the GoFundMe page's note. "I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

"This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100 per cent of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need."

The Bills remained in Cincinnati overnight to be in close proximity to Hamlin. As of now, there is no timeframe to when the next update will be provided.

Inside the Panthers will continue to provide updates to Hamlin's condition as information is released.

