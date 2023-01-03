Skip to main content

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin

Pitt Panthers from all eras of the program's history sent messages of support for Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in the middle of the Bills-Bengals game, his former teammates, coaches and players from all eras of Pitt Panthers football history were quick to offer messages of support as he was cared for by medical professionals at the stadium and transported to a nearby hospital. 

The players who shared the field with Hamlin while he was at Pitt were among the first to offer messages of support for their former teammate. Patrick Jones, Jason Pinnock, Kenny Pickett and others wished Hamlin the best and shared their love on Twitter. 

Rashad Wheeler and John Petrishen played with Hamlin at Central Catholic High School and Pitt, so their connections to Hamlin run deep. 

Pitt greats like Tony Dorsett and LeSean McCoy, who wore the same colors before Hamlin took his first snap in college, also wished the best for their fellow Panther. 

Former Pitt receiver and fellow Pittsburgh native Tyler Boyd, who was on the field when Hamlin suffered his injury, posted two messages from the stadium. 

Hamlin's coaches from Pitt also shared in the sadness. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge called Hamlin "one of the best human beings" he had ever met. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates shared a picture of the young defensive back from the annual toy drive his foundation holds. 

Current Panthers Marquis Williams and Daniel Carter, who overlapped with Hamlin as young players, were distraught and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Even some Pitt signees in the 2023 recruiting class supported Hamlin while he received treatment in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh native Cruce Brookins was one of them. 

