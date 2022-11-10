Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Updates Injuries to RB Israel Abanikanda, OL Owen Drexel

The Pitt Panthers got some good news on the injury front this week.

PITTSBURGH -- Two injuries, one old and one new, to key members of the Pitt Panthers offense have a chance to be cleared in the near future, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Star running back Israel Abanikanda was a late scratch prior to kickoff against Syracuse last week and Narduzzi said after defeating the Orange that he expected Abanikanda back this week. This week, he said he still thinks his top tailback will be good to go against Virginia. Whether he'll keep Abanikanda on a snap or carry count is unclear. Narduzzi said he's confident the backups - Rodney Hammond, C'Borius Flemister and Vincent Davis - can carry the load if Abanikanda isn't ready to return.

Narduzzi added that Owen Drexel, who was the starting center coming out of training camp but hasn't played since suffering a leg injury in the Tennessee game, is close to returning to action. Drexel practiced and dressed on game day for the first time since being injured last week.

"I think he's getting really close. Last week was his first week back to practicing, so obviously I think he's closer this week than he was last week."

