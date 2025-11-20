Pitt Preparing for Heisman-Caliber QB
PITTSBURGH — Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King may not be among the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this year, but he should be, according to Pat Narduzzi.
The Pitt Panthers have the formidable task of facing King and the rest of Brent Key's Yellow Jackets offense this week, in an absolute must-win game for both teams' ACC Championship hopes.
King is tracking towards by far the best season of his career. The sixth-year senior has completed 72.7% of passes for 2,259 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Now, those passing numbers may not appear Hiesman-worthy, at least not compared to recent Heisman winners, but King isn't limited to just his arm. He is also Georgia Tech's leading rusher, and by a sizable margin, with 807 yards at a 5.5 yards per carry clip and a staggering 14 touchdowns.
King for Heisman?
King's stats are impressive, but it isn't just his arms and his legs that make him so tough to stop. To Narduzzi, King's greatest trait is his toughness.
"I've never seen a guy so tough," Narduzzi said in his weekly press conference. "For a quarterback to play like a tailback and also throw like a quarterback, that's different."
"That guy, he battles," Narduzzi added. "He can do it all. He's throwing the ball a heck of a lot better than he has probably in his entire career. They've done a good job with them."
Narduzzi was so impressed with the film and the numbers that he thinks that King should be in the running for the Heisman Trophy.
"I don't listen to the news, but I don't know if he's in for the Heisman or whatever, but the guy has thrown for almost 2,300 yards, rushed for 800," Narduzzi said. "That guy should be talked about for the Heisman because I think he is about as tough as anybody in the country."
King stands at a towering 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and he uses every bit of his size when he carries the ball. According to Pro Football Focus, 387 of his 807 rushing yards, or 48%, have come after contact.
"The one challenge that we're going to have is being able to get the fits correctly on them, and get pads on him, because he does lower his head a little bit, and he deflects a lot of big-time hits," said secondary coach Archie Collins. "He's done a good job protecting himself throughout this year. "
The King of All Offenses
King's play has also put the Yellow Jackets at No. 1 in the country in total offense.
"They're the No. 1 offense in the country. Not the No. 2, not in the ACC. They're the No. 1 offense in the country that we've got to go down and face," Narduzzi said. "It'll be the greatest challenge of the year for our defense to go down there and face all the different stuff they do. They're very multiple in personnel, multiple in information, and just really good."
The multiple formations and personnel are what make the Yellow Jackets so tough to stop. One play, they could be in a base 2-by-2 out of the gun with a sidecar back. And the next, there could be a back split four yards to the side of the quarterback, an H back, and another running back lined up directly behind with two receivers on each side of the formation.
"I've never seen so many formations," Narduzzi said. "They'll formation you to death. So we're working and walking through a million formations this week.
Dethroning the King
"The No. 1 key to victory is being able to stop Haynes King," Narduzzi stated.
Pitt hasn't seen a quarterback of King's skill set or an offense like Georgia Tech's this season. The closest would be Central Michigan's run-heavy offense that featured three different rushing quarterbacks.
"We've seen zone read guys that are going to keep it, some protected runs," Narduzzi said. "Even Central Michigan came in here, their quarterback was going to run the ball, but not like this. It's all revolved around him and the ball in his hand. He's special, and they're certainly using him to those capabilities."
The goal for Pitt's defense this week is to simplify its approach and match King's and Georgia Tech's physicality.
"In order for us to be successful, and what we're planning on and doing in practice is just everybody just has to do their job," said defensive lineman Isaiah Neal. "It's that simple. In football, sometimes people complicate it and make it big on Xs and Os, and you have to do your job at the end of the day. You have to go get the man across from you, and you have to be aggressive and physical."
