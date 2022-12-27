Skip to main content

Pitt Transfer Target Jayden Higgins Picks Iowa State

The Pitt Panthers will continue their hunt for wide receivers in the transfer portal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have been hunting for wide receivers in the transfer portal in anticipation of some roster attrition this offseason. Two reserves have already hit the portal themselves and leading receiver Jared Wayne is expected to depart in pursuit of a career in the NFL this spring, leaving the Panthers with few known quantities this season. 

Jayden Higgins, a 6'4 redzone threat who began his career at Eastern Kentucky, was one of the transferring pass-catchers Pitt was hoping would fill the expected voids. Still, after a short recruitment, Higgins announced he would be playing for the Iowa State Cyclones next fall. 

Higgins caught 58 passes for 757 yards and 10 touchdown passes last season. He will leave EKU with 87 total catches for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns to his name. Mississippi State, Iowa State, Virginia, Northwestern and Minnesota also extended offers.

His affinity for the endzone would have been a welcome sight for a Pitt passing game that accounted for just 12 of the 40 total touchdowns the offense scored this season. 

