Pitt UDFAs to Watch After NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are likely to only have one player selected when the 2026 NFL Draft concludes this weekend.

Kyle Louis is expected to go somewhere in the final two days of the draft, and that is all that is expected out of the Panthers, but multiple players are likely to end up signing undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams.

1. Desmond Reid

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Reid was one of the many players who found themselves in between a late round draft pick and undrafted free agent level before his Pro Day. Reid's Pro Day did not go as planned, and he ran a slow 40-yard dash and was otherwise average at most other drills. With his collegiate production, a team will certainly find a place for him as an undrafted free agent, but it will be an uphill battle to compete for a roster spot for Reid.

2. Deuce Spann

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) scores a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Spann, despite little production outside of special teams as a returner for the vast majority of his collegiate career, is pretty likely to receive an undrafted free agent deal. His athleticism showed up during Pitt's Pro Day, where he led the 15 participants in both the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. Questions will arise about his lack of production, and it is clear he will not hear his name called during the draft, yet the athletic talent is there for Spann.

3. Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) and wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) lead the team onto the field to play the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Williams finished the 2025 season as the top producer in both touchdown receptions and receiving yards for Pitt. An intriguing prospect, he was not invited to any senior bowl nor the NFL Combine, and only did one exercise at Pitt's Pro Day festivities. He has the production, but the draft cycle process could not have gone worse for Williams. With that in mind, he should be and undrafted free agent just based on his Pitt production alone, but other concerns may cloud his chances.

4. Justin Holmes

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Justin Holmes (88) reacts with wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) after his touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Holmes is an intriguing undrafted free agent opportunity. In his one season at Pitt, he outplayed his expectation as a backup tight end, and gradually added onto his snap count throughout the entire season. He is on the older side, but only played four collegiate seasons. His production at Pitt put him on an upward trajectory, and his build is large enough for the NFL. If teams can recognize his jump in production year over year, Holmes should get a shot at competing for an NFL team's 53-man roster.

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